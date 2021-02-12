Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, February 12
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
12th Feb 2021 7:27 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton

Madison Jade Holt-Lea

Brandyn John Melton-Sigler

Brett Joesph Barkle

Brian James Sue

Michael James Rumpf

Guy James Weldon

Hayley Renee Petrie

James David Roope

Josephine Jane Blair

Michael Patrick Warry

Anton Quay Haynes

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Raymond Charles Sielaff

Teys Australia Biloela Pty Ltd

Jack Desmond Pullman

Beverley Jean Rankin

Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon

Mark James Eade

Stephen Joseph Chelo

William John Daniel

Dunduli Malik Ross-Miller

Bianca Cheryl Conlon

Barard Management Pty Ltd (Acn 010622125)

Martin Anthony Jukes

Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly

Terence Gregory Munns

Christopher Allan Pennell

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Bevon Leslie Burnell

Thomas Gerard Priestly

Robert Ansford

Anthony Michael Baynton

Megan Sarah Williams

Brendan John Drake

Jade Ivy Pearce

Tracey Lee Godbee

Anthony David Fielding

David Ross Auty

Laurence John Mahlstedt

Damon Noel James Hudson

Jermaine Lee Anderson

Leigh Jeffrey Muir

Bocephus Jiel Parter

Darren Steven Burnell

Christopher Lee Donnollan

Leslie John Mcrorie

Seth Daniel John Ivey

Kyron George Armstrong

Andrew Arthur Bamford

