Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 16
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Carly Michelle Chambers

Christopher Champney

Kristie Maree Trevor

Justin William Miller

Ricky Daniel Frater

Timothy Bruce Smith

George Lalai

Matthew Kennith Lloyd White

Allan Gregory Booth

Shaun Michael Stubbs

Beau James Watts

Peter Joseph Maher

Caytlin Rose A'Herne

Aaron Jamahl Wovat

Darren John Essex

Darcie Petrina Dahl

Dionte Justin Colledge

Shirley Ann Johnston

Corey Nicholas Feltl

Glynn Rowan Oates

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey

Andrina Romona Barry

Owden Jack Dundon

Rowena Margaret Buxton

Charles Alister Sullivan

Jake Joseph Goodeve

Kristie Lee Miller

Angeleise Courtney Descovich

Kristin Lorraine O'Halloran

Michelle Ann Costello

Shianne Inez Hong-Rach

Kershena Shonty Dolan

Jenny Chay Tay

Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin

Casten Joseph Lemson

Nathan James Storey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquest to be held over shooting death of man in Rockhampton

        Premium Content Inquest to be held over shooting death of man in Rockhampton

        Crime A 36-year-old man was shot dead by police at a Norman Gardens home.

        Containers for Change comes to Gracemere as we claim $20m

        Premium Content Containers for Change comes to Gracemere as we claim $20m

        Community Fitzroy region returned its 200 millionth container this month

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘It can only happen in America’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘It can only happen in America’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

        Premium Content Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

        News Zachary Shannon Cossens continued driving on the wrong side of the road after he...