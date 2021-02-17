FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Montell Lowis Evans
Joshua Steven Russell
William Noel Armstrong
Dean-Morgan Gary-Fredrick Keding
Nike Raymond Bruce Ryan
Amie Jean Pate
Carmel Rose Williams
Leslie John Mcrorie
Dillon Colin Marshall
Hayden Lee Roseman
Norton John Turner
Daniel Peter Willersdorf
Michael James Mccann
Scott Michael Algy
Sandra Maila Salo
Andrina Romona Barry
Nigel John Gilliland
Christopher John Pender
Thomas Oliver Woods
Clinton John Burns
Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher
Jimmy Alexander Smith
Ashley John Austen
Monique Ericka Hudson
Grant Russell Christoff
Ian Wesley Ramsay
Peter Shane Foreman
Cree Aiden Dryden
Riley Lindsay Jaques
Daryl Robert Craig
Michael Andrew Stolk
Daniel Robert Timms
Simeon Levi Brieffies
Russ Puvadune Haxell
Robert John Ansford
Anthony Edward James Malcolm
Chelsi Dyane Herdman
Naomi Sophia Philipp
Avarna-Lee Harrison
Michael James Gordon Hill
Damian John Arnold
Beau James Watts
Graham Colin Williams
Joshua Lee Fleming
Nicholas William Thorne
Ashleigh Louise Lipsett
Lane Michael Sothman
Paul Thomas Montanari
Charlotte Rose Richards
Kate Alison Waltham
Murray James Greany
Raymond Barnham
Connor Jon Samuel Graham
Christian Dee Hartwick
Darren Glen Ebelt
Anthony Paul Elliott
Saraeva Matalene Katey Tilberoo
Patrick John Darken
Haidee Bre Fraser
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Andrew Gordon Crosswell
Caitlin Louise Kozak
Nicholas Adam Healy
Scott William Mccallum
Baily Paul Johnson
Shane Edward Brown
Cyndie Jane Philipp
Joshua William Bradley
Dean Gary Joseph
Neil Ashley Rattray
Electra Tracey Knight
Christian Guy Russell Winston
Victor Albert James Wason
Vanessa Eileen Fielder
Peter Dennis Courtney
Alice Betsy Williams
Glenda Joyce Barnes
Tristyn Dale Brandrick
Christopher John Muggeridge
Justin Wayne Triffett
Vincent Paul Catania
Shane Mathew Mcpherson
Nathan Aaron Turner
William Neville Short
Trevor William Wegener
Micheal Anthony Davis
Zacchaeus John Docherty
Jordan Craig Owen Forbes
Lyneeka Raylee Whittington
Sabrina Maree Elliott
Michelle Lisa Hardwick
William Joseph Mitchell
Kylah Jayne Andjal
Leon Shane Yow Yeh
Elijah Kenneth Doughty
Justin William Miller
Roslyn Effie Pearl Anderson
Daniel Gregory Borresen
Ashley Peter Cox
Sheveleigh Rewa Graham
Aaron Jamahl Wovat
Dwayne Lawrence Thomas David
Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi
Drew Jacob Perry
Ian James Naylor
David John Collins
Roxanne Geraldine Smith
Steven Thomas Wegert
Dallas Horrigan
Patricia Jean Godfrey
Joseph Walter William Jarrett
Trevor John Bergman
Jacob Liam Calwell
Joshua Peter Symonds
Leigh Porter
Kieren Henry John Devecchi
Jason Paul Smith
Katherine Mary Stephenson
Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith
Darryn Lee Baker
Taylah Le Masso
Phillip Timothy James Richards
Georgia Ann Burnett
Rollin Andrew Gordon
Dwayne Lee Gray
Adam Lee Moore
Amanda Gaye Liolevave
Andrew John Becker
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 17