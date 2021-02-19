FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Daniel Paul Williams
Steven Blacker
Peter Tyson
Laureal Janette Oakley
Beau Thomas Andrew Burke
Angelique Kerith Edwards
Jack Desmond Pullman
Shaun Michael West
Ashlee Maree Wilson
Nathan John Davis
Sandra Louise Graham
Heather Jacqueline Malone
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Michael Patrick Warry
Clayton Russell Saunders
Jarrad Andrew Chapman
David James Richardson
Andrew Thomas Cumming
Xanya Lorna Dalton
Andrew Joel Royce Plumb
Te Ahu-Kanawa Matiu Corey Baker
Tracey Lee Godbee
Beau Walter Daniel
Darraleen Alice Anderson
Robert Ashley Steel Hall
Joshua James Carrier Kanak
Madison Jade Holt-Lea
Simone Maisiehine Wilson
Liam Connor Barrett
Bradley Michael Phie
Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown
William James Kampf
Gregory James Rich
Daniel Charles Langman
Sarah Anne Twaddle
Sarah-Jayne Nolan
Reece Glen Kelly
Travis Roy Anderson
Sironen John William Mckinley
Michael James Rumpf
Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright
Douglas Peter Beath
Bartholomew Joseph Lynch
Cody Blake Barkle
Aaron Jamahl Wovat
Peter David John Ryder
Dajah Kristopher Willi Pulevaka
Kai Dylan Turner
Steven James Boody
Kylie Elaine Jopson
Nadine Rose Von Senden
Jeremy Leigh Harmsworth
Anne Maree Richardson
Jessica Lee O'Brien
Jesse James Chilvers
Kolbe James Langley Butler
Peter William-John Cook
Karma Jane Lawson
Stephen John Dennis
Shane Michael Clifford Wooler
Andrew John Becker
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19