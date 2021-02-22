FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lawrence Nigel Nelson

David Matthew Hassall

Andrina Romona Barry

Jason Christopher Baker

Robert John Mcmaster

Terrie-Lee L Proctor

Emma Vanessa Williams

Jacob Jason James Richardson

Christian Dee Hartwick

Marie Rachel Jensen

Nathan Jay Steele

Damon Noel James Hudson

Leigh Jeffrey Muir

Alison Esmay Violet Mckean

Alex Kenneth Smith

William Shade Harrison

Jordan Gregory James Clanfield

Jessica Lee O'Brien

Tarlia Renay Reading

Gabriel Mulili Idagi

Robert Donald Simpson

Faye Elizabeth Leahy

Andrew Draper Doyle

Evangelina Patricia Amelia Crew

Chalice Hostine Atoi

Brett Michael Burst

Hayden Scott Miles Weick

Lorretta Ann Ebert

Colin Troy Price

Christopher James Brennan

Joshua Thomas Conway

Pieter Garth Tjerkstra

Tamika Jane Weazel

Brian Ralph Doyle

Damian John Arnold

Matthew Jason Warry

Brett David Paul

Deitmar Koul Wachter

Jake Anthony Adams

Cooper Blake Bryson

Jessica Donna Davies

Tiahna Kayla-Jain Morgan

Jean Faith Rose Miller

Kenisha Lotoya Alum

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

Benjamin Peter Anderson

Kylie-Jo Hixon

James Edward Abraham

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22