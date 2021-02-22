FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Lawrence Nigel Nelson
David Matthew Hassall
Andrina Romona Barry
Jason Christopher Baker
Robert John Mcmaster
Terrie-Lee L Proctor
Emma Vanessa Williams
Jacob Jason James Richardson
Christian Dee Hartwick
Marie Rachel Jensen
Nathan Jay Steele
Damon Noel James Hudson
Leigh Jeffrey Muir
Alison Esmay Violet Mckean
Alex Kenneth Smith
William Shade Harrison
Jordan Gregory James Clanfield
Jessica Lee O'Brien
Tarlia Renay Reading
Gabriel Mulili Idagi
Robert Donald Simpson
Faye Elizabeth Leahy
Andrew Draper Doyle
Evangelina Patricia Amelia Crew
Chalice Hostine Atoi
Brett Michael Burst
Hayden Scott Miles Weick
Lorretta Ann Ebert
Colin Troy Price
Christopher James Brennan
Joshua Thomas Conway
Pieter Garth Tjerkstra
Tamika Jane Weazel
Brian Ralph Doyle
Damian John Arnold
Matthew Jason Warry
Brett David Paul
Deitmar Koul Wachter
Jake Anthony Adams
Cooper Blake Bryson
Jessica Donna Davies
Tiahna Kayla-Jain Morgan
Jean Faith Rose Miller
Kenisha Lotoya Alum
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Benjamin Peter Anderson
Kylie-Jo Hixon
James Edward Abraham
