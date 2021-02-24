FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jodi Elizabeth Richmond

Michele Harris

J.A.L. Concrete Works Pty Ltd

Michael James Rumpf

Jayne Marcelle Brown

Haille Sian O'Donoghue

Anthony Waters

Harriet-Deanna Maxine Illin

Harrison Law Evans

Christopher Brian Close

Katie Rene Leach

Ronald Y Collett

Christopher Michael Whitley

Leonard Raymond Zimmerlie

Jedd Mcintyre

Brian Neil Duggan

Brett Nunan

Jenny Chay Tay

Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland

Ezekial Dion Darkin

Ronald Collett

Shianne Inez Hong-Rach

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Liam Gregory Eden

Amanda Jane Fay

Tracey Lee Godbee

Brent William Granzien

John George Howe

Grant Allen Smith

Rayleen Kellee Hixon

Judith Ann Sorensen

Frederick Thomas John Heumiller

Tracy Leigh Dunrobin

Alan Lloyd Grimshaw

Andrew David Hale

Nathan Paul Richardson

Jason Sean Mitchell

Kai Dylan Turner

John Edward Mchale

James Albert Bruce Cameron

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24