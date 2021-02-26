FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Wade Shane Peter Kunde
Brett David Paul
Jordan Jack Lowien
Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown
Melda Joyce Hill
Latarney Rose Malcolm
Jesse Nathaniel Monteath
Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz
Kerry Anne Wilson
Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly
Tia Ashley Wincen
Benjamin Kellaway
Waikaigia Djngarra Tobane
Anthony Paul Elliott
Graham Gilbert Hall
John Thomas Weeding
Peter William-John Cook
Shannon Louise Mccann
Troy Robson
Kelly John Conway
Leslie John Mcrorie
Christopher Allan Pennell
Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar
Dylan Savill
Christian Dee Hartwick
Andrew John Downs
Judith Linda Gooda
Jayden Frank Kamen Manuele
Haille Sian O'Donoghue
Xanya Lorna Dalton
Robert Andrew George Ireland
Kyron George Armstrong
Clayton Russell Saunders
Lachlan Trevor Beer
Anthony David Fielding
Sironen John William Mckinley
Daniel Robert Timms
Charles Owen Hicks
Adam Robert Thomas
Rhys Gaukroger
Peter William Martin
James William Hong
Shane Wallace Stevens
Joshua Dawson Green
Kylie Anne Moore
Zane Michael Murphy
Dorothy Constance Tiers
Shane Bradley Austin
Jason Liam Nolan
Corey James Benjamin
Roslyn Joy Furney
Ryan Paul Doyle
Dion Anthony Gornall
Terence Gregory Munns
Caleb Clayton Kane
Ngoc An Tran
Nike Raymond Bruce Ryan
Michael Patrick Warry
Sheri Fay Lavender
Shai Pauline Dexter
Eaydn Riva Rogan
Jamie Craig Williams
Melissa Louise Murphy
Angelique Kerith Edwards
Matthew Peter Hepburn
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
David Ross Auty
Monique Grace Fisher
Robert Jimmy Bloomfield
Corbin Edward Fletcher
Karma Jane Lawson
Jye Dayton Kennedy
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26