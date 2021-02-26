FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Wade Shane Peter Kunde

Brett David Paul

Jordan Jack Lowien

Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown

Melda Joyce Hill

Latarney Rose Malcolm

Jesse Nathaniel Monteath

Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz

Kerry Anne Wilson

Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly

Tia Ashley Wincen

Benjamin Kellaway

Waikaigia Djngarra Tobane

Anthony Paul Elliott

Graham Gilbert Hall

John Thomas Weeding

Peter William-John Cook

Shannon Louise Mccann

Troy Robson

Kelly John Conway

Leslie John Mcrorie

Christopher Allan Pennell

Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar

Dylan Savill

Christian Dee Hartwick

Andrew John Downs

Judith Linda Gooda

Jayden Frank Kamen Manuele

Haille Sian O'Donoghue

Xanya Lorna Dalton

Robert Andrew George Ireland

Kyron George Armstrong

Clayton Russell Saunders

Lachlan Trevor Beer

Anthony David Fielding

Sironen John William Mckinley

Daniel Robert Timms

Charles Owen Hicks

Adam Robert Thomas

Rhys Gaukroger

Peter William Martin

James William Hong

Shane Wallace Stevens

Joshua Dawson Green

Kylie Anne Moore

Zane Michael Murphy

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Shane Bradley Austin

Jason Liam Nolan

Corey James Benjamin

Roslyn Joy Furney

Ryan Paul Doyle

Dion Anthony Gornall

Terence Gregory Munns

Caleb Clayton Kane

Ngoc An Tran

Nike Raymond Bruce Ryan

Michael Patrick Warry

Sheri Fay Lavender

Shai Pauline Dexter

Eaydn Riva Rogan

Jamie Craig Williams

Melissa Louise Murphy

Angelique Kerith Edwards

Matthew Peter Hepburn

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

David Ross Auty

Monique Grace Fisher

Robert Jimmy Bloomfield

Corbin Edward Fletcher

Karma Jane Lawson

Jye Dayton Kennedy

