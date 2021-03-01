FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lachlan James Hughes

Alan Lloyd Grimshaw

Tonya Ann Little

Ryan James Houlihan

Anthony Paul Elliott

Noeline Joyce Mckinley

Dane Douglas Langton

Ashlee Maree Wilson

Darryl John Field

Danny Jamie Gualtieri

John Frederick Murray

William Shade Harrison

Keelan Wade Hayes

Jacinta Joy Reid

Matthew Thomas Mitchell

Hugh Jan Perston

Mitchell J Danby

Jesse Nathaniel Monteath

Steven Clayton

Ace David Draheim

Luke Ian Stanley Bowden

Chyanne Judd

Trevor Ian Wood

Anna Marie Lemson

Brett Michael Burst

Joel Kenneth Murphy

Robert Wylie Mckelvie

Michael David Ranyard

Matthew Thomas Watson

Chloe Alyce Flenady

Samuel Joseph Collinson

Brodie Allan Mcneil

Timothy James Burrows

Barry John Mann

Christopher James Brennan

Angela Jo-Anne Smart

Daniel Edward Seabrook

Michael Milan Joksimovic

Hayley Renee Petrie

Christy Anne Jasperson

Martin John Wheeler

Erich Lee Wilkes

Kerry Anne Stewart

Lorretta Ann Ebert

Selwyn Darken

