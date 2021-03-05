FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ty Shaan Paul Jenkin

Rowena Margaret Buxton

Izaac Raymond William Addis-Pungatara

Benjamin John Clayton

Joshua James Crocker

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Callum Timothy Arnold

Ashley Peter Cox

Dylan George White

Bianca Cheryl Conlon

Sharron Maree Steedman

Tomas Alex Giddy

Namara Martin

Noah Jack Lowery

Shae Trice

Dylan James Thompson

Judy Maree Clark

Latoya Shazelle Saunders

Joel Anthony Huggett

Roberta Ramari Milner

Rudy William Veyt

Megan Sarah Williams

Kolbe James Langley Butler

Darren Glen Ebelt

Gary Lee Isles

Nathan Wayne Lawton

Peter Stephens

Thomas Raymond Garlin

Reece Glen Kelly

Melanie Ann Hamer

Cody Lee De Landelles Barnicoat

Lachlan Trevor Beer

Matthew Kevin Mclarty

Shannon Paul Ghilotti

Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon

Peter Graham Burst

Robert Ashley Steel Hall

Sharron Steedman

La-Toya Barbara Grahame

Julian John Lee-Hong

Brandyn John Melton-Sigler

Amelia May Tobane

Nathan John Davis

Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright

Shane Bradley Austin

Christopher Lee Donnollan

Joshua Dawson Green

Christopher David Evans

Anton Quay Haynes

Travis Herbert Mack

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5