FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Darnsey Ray

Darryl John Barnes

Stephen John Dennis

Jaden Paul Graham

Aiden Jeffery John Brown

Amanda Nellie Schmidt

Nicholas Lenin Woodhouse

Heath Brendon Cobcroft

Chalice Hostine Atoi

Sharron Steedman

Daniel Wayne Spark

Anthony Paul Elliott

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Waynette Jara Twaddle

Joseph Edward Bedford

Wayne Joel Wildman

Maria Scalia

Rosanne Gloria Talbot

Andrew Draper Doyle

Christopher James Brennan

Levret Kai Smith

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Peter Stephens

Benjamin John Clayton

Jordon Kristopher Andrews

Joseph Francis Michael Mcinerney

Norris Frederick Jerome Blair

Malcolm Gregory Tennant

Jaydon Morris Leahy

Leigh Jeffrey Muir

Deitmar Koul Wachter

Beau Daniel Coolwell

Sharron Maree Steedman

Noeline Joyce Mckinley

Helen Monica Joyce Saltner

Robert John Mcmaster

Lachlan Finlay Carr

Neville James Anderson

Farlane Barsah

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Shauna Lynette-Sky Lynch

Nathan Cameron White

Cooper Grant David Silvester

Lester Roderick Malone

Robert Donald Simpson

Joseph Patrick Hickson

Aron John Shorter

James Albert Bruce Cameron

Nathan John Dodd

Sally Therese Thompson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8