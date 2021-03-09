FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Jeffrey Ronalad Phillips
Mervyn James Bryan
Raymond Barnham
Nicole Kim Keeley
Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller
Christopher Brian Close
Jenny Chay Tay
Jedd Mcintyre
Dorothy Constance Tiers
Dylan Jade Elliott
Steven Ronald Mclarty
Carly Michelle Chambers
Dionte Justin Colledge
Alan Scott Nelson
Lester Roderick Malone
Jennifer Von Gleich
John Charles Pointon
George Lalai
Shane Bradley Austin
Glynn Rowan Oates
Bradley Ian Wells
Peter Stephens
Kershena Shonty Dolan
Kristie Maree Trevor
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Clifford Andrew Sabin
Clint Ian Dieperink
Mitchell John Clarke
