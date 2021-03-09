Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jeffrey Ronalad Phillips

Mervyn James Bryan

Raymond Barnham

Nicole Kim Keeley

Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller

Christopher Brian Close

Jenny Chay Tay

Jedd Mcintyre

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Dylan Jade Elliott

Steven Ronald Mclarty

Carly Michelle Chambers

Dionte Justin Colledge

Alan Scott Nelson

Lester Roderick Malone

Jennifer Von Gleich

John Charles Pointon

George Lalai

Shane Bradley Austin

Glynn Rowan Oates

Bradley Ian Wells

Peter Stephens

Kershena Shonty Dolan

Kristie Maree Trevor

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Clint Ian Dieperink

Mitchell John Clarke

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9

