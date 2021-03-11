FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Malcolm Gregory Tennant

Kadesha Nicole Beckett

Damien Michael Flower

Lawrence Anthony Clarke

Brittany Booth

Mary-Ann Hamilton

Mable Edith Malcolm

Nicholas James Freear

Damian Graham Russell

Anthony Yoon Sun Soong

Adikuyum Atu Marley Adidi

Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch

Christopher Allan Acheson

Andrew Arthur Bamford

Baily Paul Johnson

Aaron Joshua Voisey

Karry Joyce Williams

Justin Miles Hirsch

Radlen Paul Chamberlain

Joze Riedl

Scott William Weeding

Geoffrey Stanley Barrow

Naomi Nicole Louise Murray

Justin Kyle Watts

Darryl John Field

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Nathan Joshua Royal

Zanneth Stacey Tilberoo

John Cecil Harris

Cole Matthew Duggan

Casey Wilkinson

Leigh Porter

Nicholas Craig Schuh

Kelly Bevan

John Charles Pointon

Sheveleigh Rewa Graham

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Derek Robert Bean

Steven Thomas Wegert

Kassandra Gaye Lawton

Joanne Margaret Lydiard

Braiden James Hemming

Christian Dee Hartwick

Bradley John Price

