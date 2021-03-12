FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Robert John Mcmaster

Cody Blake Barkle

Steven Blacker

Lawrence Anthony Clarke

Justin Leigh Orchard

Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini

Shane Wallace Stevens

Jeevithan Vadivunathan

Lachlan Matthew Wilson

Timothy James Burrows

Keona Bess Rankin

Namara Martin

Owden Jack Dundon

Daniel Wade Bryce

Dylan Savill

Sarah Anne Twaddle

David James Richardson

Peter Graham Burst

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke

Saraeva Matalene Katey Tilberoo

Raymond Charles Watson

Kaleb William Thomas Ross

Heather Jacqueline Malone

Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly

Ngoc An Tran

Brandon Carl Tilberoo

Chalice Hostine Atoi

Ashleigh Louise Lipsett

Brett Joesph Barkle

Ayla Louise Grange

Terence Earl Gulf

Nigel Ray Haplin

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Jack Paul Arnold Freeman

Jacob Alexander Betts

Renee Cathleen Paterson

Sarah-Jayne Nolan

Haille Sian O'Donoghue

Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith

William James Kampf

Gary Robert Murphy

Judith Linda Gooda

Amanda Gaye Liolevave

Terence Gregory Munns

David Russell Morris Platt

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Steven Reginald Doyle

Alison Esmay Violet Mckean

Rachael-Ann Webster

Peter Scott Griffin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12