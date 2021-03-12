FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Robert John Mcmaster
Cody Blake Barkle
Steven Blacker
Lawrence Anthony Clarke
Justin Leigh Orchard
Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini
Shane Wallace Stevens
Jeevithan Vadivunathan
Lachlan Matthew Wilson
Timothy James Burrows
Keona Bess Rankin
Namara Martin
Owden Jack Dundon
Daniel Wade Bryce
Dylan Savill
Sarah Anne Twaddle
David James Richardson
Peter Graham Burst
Beau Thomas Andrew Burke
Saraeva Matalene Katey Tilberoo
Raymond Charles Watson
Kaleb William Thomas Ross
Heather Jacqueline Malone
Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly
Ngoc An Tran
Brandon Carl Tilberoo
Chalice Hostine Atoi
Ashleigh Louise Lipsett
Brett Joesph Barkle
Ayla Louise Grange
Terence Earl Gulf
Nigel Ray Haplin
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Jack Paul Arnold Freeman
Jacob Alexander Betts
Renee Cathleen Paterson
Sarah-Jayne Nolan
Haille Sian O'Donoghue
Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith
William James Kampf
Gary Robert Murphy
Judith Linda Gooda
Amanda Gaye Liolevave
Terence Gregory Munns
David Russell Morris Platt
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Steven Reginald Doyle
Alison Esmay Violet Mckean
Rachael-Ann Webster
Peter Scott Griffin
