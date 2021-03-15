FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Alex Kenneth Smith
Noel John Scholberg
Cecil Benjamin Miller
Steven Wayne Dixson
Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon
Lewis Allan Mcphail
Quentin Tai Goltz
Joshua Adam Bradshaw
Kelly John Conway
Justin James Felthouse
Mascot Campbell Solomon
Harrison Blair
Joel Kenneth Murphy
Jury Tamati Henare Burns
Benjamin Henry Robertson
Michael John Howells
Tarlia Renay Reading
Shane Robert Love
Tye Gregg Lawn
Steven Clayton
Christine Shannara Martin
Erika Antonia Brumpton
Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson
Maxwell Edward Maybanks
Kieren Brodie Pain
Shane Yedlinski
Andrina Romona Barry
Jessica Donna Davies
Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller
Brodie Frederick Fletcher
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Maddison Rae Brotchie
Jason Christopher Baker
Darryl John Field
Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers
Ross Andrew Parsons
Kieren Henry John Devecchi
Christy Anne Jasperson
Zephyr Lawrence Leo
Noeline Joyce Mckinley
Peter Anthony Holdsworth
Juanita Marlena Tobane
Hedley James Twaddle
Scott Cameron Bryson
Phillip James Green
Jason Robert Beattie
Christopher John Adcock
Nathan Jaggard
Andrew Wosomo
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15