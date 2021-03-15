FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alex Kenneth Smith

Noel John Scholberg

Cecil Benjamin Miller

Steven Wayne Dixson

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon

Lewis Allan Mcphail

Quentin Tai Goltz

Joshua Adam Bradshaw

Kelly John Conway

Justin James Felthouse

Mascot Campbell Solomon

Harrison Blair

Joel Kenneth Murphy

Jury Tamati Henare Burns

Benjamin Henry Robertson

Michael John Howells

Tarlia Renay Reading

Shane Robert Love

Tye Gregg Lawn

Steven Clayton

Christine Shannara Martin

Erika Antonia Brumpton

Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson

Maxwell Edward Maybanks

Kieren Brodie Pain

Shane Yedlinski

Andrina Romona Barry

Jessica Donna Davies

Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller

Brodie Frederick Fletcher

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

Maddison Rae Brotchie

Jason Christopher Baker

Darryl John Field

Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers

Ross Andrew Parsons

Kieren Henry John Devecchi

Christy Anne Jasperson

Zephyr Lawrence Leo

Noeline Joyce Mckinley

Peter Anthony Holdsworth

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Hedley James Twaddle

Scott Cameron Bryson

Phillip James Green

Jason Robert Beattie

Christopher John Adcock

Nathan Jaggard

Andrew Wosomo

