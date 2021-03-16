Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Liam Gregory Eden

Joshua Bowden Cooke

Darren John Essex

Stephen Mathys Robert Frenken

Frederick Thomas John Heumiller

Judith Ann Sorensen

Mark Stephen Mcintosh

Josephine Tamara Denise Armstrong

Christopher John Adcock

Daniel Robert James

Jamie Patryk Morrison

Shai Michael Simmons

Sterling Kenneth Ritter

Helen Monica Joyce Saltner

Brian Eric Reginald Wells

Christopher Brian Close

Joshua Warren Hansen

Michelle Lee Newton

Martin Anthony Molesworth

Carl Kipling

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Joshua Peter Symonds

Terry Royce White

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Mitchell J Danby

Kristin Lorraine O'Halloran

Shayne Denis Ezzy

Steven John Lamey

Nicholas Gordon Dowrick

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Guy Raymond Steele

Kai Dylan Turner

Kristie Lee Grattan

Andrew Wosomo

Hayley Renee Petrie

Michelle Elizabeth Jonsen

Allana Maree Duncan

Keelan Wade Hayes

Rudy William Veyt

Joshua Dawson Green

La-Toya Barbara Grahame

Daniel Gregory Borresen

Oriel Alisha Malcolm

Shane Robert Love

Paul Bernard Martin

Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller

Elias Conan Bramble

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16

