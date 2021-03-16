FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Liam Gregory Eden
Joshua Bowden Cooke
Darren John Essex
Stephen Mathys Robert Frenken
Frederick Thomas John Heumiller
Judith Ann Sorensen
Mark Stephen Mcintosh
Josephine Tamara Denise Armstrong
Christopher John Adcock
Daniel Robert James
Jamie Patryk Morrison
Shai Michael Simmons
Sterling Kenneth Ritter
Helen Monica Joyce Saltner
Brian Eric Reginald Wells
Christopher Brian Close
Joshua Warren Hansen
Michelle Lee Newton
Martin Anthony Molesworth
Carl Kipling
Clifford Andrew Sabin
Joshua Peter Symonds
Terry Royce White
Kylie-Jo Hixon
Mitchell J Danby
Kristin Lorraine O'Halloran
Shayne Denis Ezzy
Steven John Lamey
Nicholas Gordon Dowrick
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Guy Raymond Steele
Kai Dylan Turner
Kristie Lee Grattan
Andrew Wosomo
Hayley Renee Petrie
Michelle Elizabeth Jonsen
Allana Maree Duncan
Keelan Wade Hayes
Rudy William Veyt
Joshua Dawson Green
La-Toya Barbara Grahame
Daniel Gregory Borresen
Oriel Alisha Malcolm
Shane Robert Love
Paul Bernard Martin
Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller
Elias Conan Bramble
