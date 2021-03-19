FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Keelan Wade Hayes
Tres Avon Nicholas Boyce
Kyra Page Hart
Alison Leigh Whyte
James Joseph Bernie
Sarah Louise Day
James Albert Bruce Cameron
Damon Noel James Hudson
Montell Thomas Lawton
Rhys Gaukroger
Brent William Granzien
Anthony Ross White
Zeke Dylan Black
Ricky Lee Hoy
Eaydn Riva Rogan
Lance William Eliott
Sandra Louise Graham
Darraleen Alice Anderson
Frederick Thomas John Heumiller
Ray Rhyce Rankine
Dallas Steven Robinson
Peter David John Ryder
Darryl Brian Smith
Madison Jade Holt-Lea
Russ Puvadune Haxell
Brent Nathan Jones
Terence Joseph Laverty
Tia Ashley Wincen
Tina Alyse Doak
Kristy Iles
Natasha Ruth Barnes
Brandyn John Melton-Sigler
Otto Steven Mckinley
Beau Walter Daniel
Robert Edwards Saunders
Amanda Gaye Liolevave
Radlen Paul Chamberlain
Charles Owen Hicks
Christopher John Adcock
Sarah Day
Nathan Wayne Lawton
Cole Matthew Duggan
Robert Ashley Steel Hall
Latarney Rose Malcolm
Clinton Benjamin Hayes
Jason Liam Nolan
Clinton Brian William Taylor
Shai Pauline Dexter
James Neville Raymond Sutherland
Macauley Jay Brown
Tracey Lee Godbee
Timothy James Burrows
