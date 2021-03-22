FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Nathan Jay Steele

Richard Phillip Gritt

Robert Donald Simpson

Brian Albert Griggs

Norris Frederick Jerome Blair

Benjamin Peter Anderson

Daniel Edward Seabrook

Jai Elizabeth Anderson

Joshua David Reece Burgoyne

Beau Daniel Coolwell

Paul John Freeman

Michael Milan Joksimovic

Lisa Maree Dobbs

Norton John Turner

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Barry John Mann

Monique Patricia Powell

Lorretta Ann Ebert

Anthony Michael Park

David Matthew Hassall

Trent Kelly Pottinger

Daniel Edward Somerfield

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Aron John Shorter

Jarrad Andrew Chapman

Kershena Shonty Dolan

Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn Carlo

Lacey Jade Hopgood

Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa

Paul Robert Cornick

William James Mcleod

Blake Jethro Spidy

Kristy Lee Iles

Abraham Refael Cohen

Luke Ian Stanley Bowden

Michael Lee Inslay

Marni Jatia Bligh

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Chloe Alyce Flenady

Shannon Jade Mikeleit

Xanya Lorna Dalton

Radlen Paul Chamberlain

James Dane Songoro

Jason Mark Lawton

Hannah Leeanne Sarah Mckay

Waynette Jara Twaddle

Justine Marcella Saunders

Dylan John Hicks

Jason Kenneth Gellatly

Kristy Iles

Angela Maree Elliott

Casey John Laver

Raymond Bruce Murphy

Jenna Bree Gillen

Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini

Harley James Clover

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22