FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Christopher Lee Donnollan
Kristie Maree Trevor
Grant William Mcdonald
Shynekwa Bradden-Cochrane
Grant Allen Smith
Carly Michelle Chambers
Andrew David Hale
Rayleen Kellee Hixon
Alan Scott Nelson
Justin James Felthouse
Simone Maisie Hine Wilson
Danielle Jaye Unwin
Glynn Rowan Oates
Shane Bradley Austin
Avarna-Lee Harrison
Bradyn James Wilkinson
Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott
Jenny Chay Tay
Simone Maisiehine Wilson
Nardean Victor Spindler
Nathan James Chapman
Jason Wayne Lynch
Jacob Jade Holloway
Jayne Marcelle Brown
Mark Christopher Powell
Kristie Lee Miller
Arthur James Spencer
Kate Emma Gillen
Radlen Paul Chamberlain
Dylan Jade Elliott
Ezekial Dion Darkin
Melavi Roy Duncan
Harrison Law Evans
Debra Jane Roberts
Robert John Mitchell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 23