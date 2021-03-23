FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Christopher Lee Donnollan

Kristie Maree Trevor

Grant William Mcdonald

Shynekwa Bradden-Cochrane

Grant Allen Smith

Carly Michelle Chambers

Andrew David Hale

Rayleen Kellee Hixon

Alan Scott Nelson

Justin James Felthouse

Simone Maisie Hine Wilson

Danielle Jaye Unwin

Glynn Rowan Oates

Shane Bradley Austin

Avarna-Lee Harrison

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Jenny Chay Tay

Simone Maisiehine Wilson

Nardean Victor Spindler

Nathan James Chapman

Jason Wayne Lynch

Jacob Jade Holloway

Jayne Marcelle Brown

Mark Christopher Powell

Kristie Lee Miller

Arthur James Spencer

Kate Emma Gillen

Radlen Paul Chamberlain

Dylan Jade Elliott

Ezekial Dion Darkin

Melavi Roy Duncan

Harrison Law Evans

Debra Jane Roberts

Robert John Mitchell

