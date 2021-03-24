FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Kerri Louise Swadling
Shaye Mitchell Henry
Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara
Mascot Campbell Solomon
David Edward Wilson
Tyler Jye Newman
Walter Frederick Tilberoo
Adam Jeffery Mcdermott
Wakada Chenoa Grant
Michael Bulsey
Kyle Bradley Cloughessy
Cameron Dwayne King
Kaya Jane Webb
Shontaya Eve Anderson
Zacchaeus John Docherty
Jack Vernon Beckett
John Mark Curtis Geehoy
Aiden Benjamin Jensen
Hayden Lee Roseman
Cassie-Jo Walker
Kodie Wayne Ghilotti
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Daniel Fredrick Smith
Kirsten Louise Agnew
Zhanea Rose Timms
Dylan Jon Williams
Adrian John Birrer
Julian John Lee-Hong
Jai Michael James Clarke
Jessie Allana Storm Bingham-James
Trae Charles Passmore
Jesse James Chilvers
Nathan Alexander Layne
Evan Lachlan Ogle
Dylan Sebastian Furney
Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil
Christian Guy Russell Winston
Shane Mathew Mcpherson
Peter John Dunkinson
Elijah Kenneth Doughty
Mark Kevin Maber-Mckee
Noah Jack Lowery
Gary Michael Allen
Peter Graham Burst
Natalie Louise Gillespie
Joe Hamilton
Jacinta Joy Reid
Benjamin Kellaway
Brady Thomas Forbes
Chloe Marie Hardy
Louwanna Thyra Goltz
Tristan George Hong
Jacob Andrew Hudson
Steve Ernest Reynolds
Zarich Mataya Louise Tonga
Joshua David Ballard
Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith
Michael Allen Eather
Darryl John Barnes
Rollin Andrew Gordon
Michael Andrew Jones
Fenella Ann-Louise Solomon
Bradyn James Wilkinson
Jeremiah Carbine
Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith
Gregory Robert Hixon
Juanita Marlena Tobane
Angella Ruth Perry
Grahame Adidi
Faith Ephrain Tela
Trevor William Wegener
Lesley John Harris
Daniel Charles Alick
Peter Dennis Courtney
Matthew Brendan Lobban
Jenna Lee Szczypior
Riley James Lee
Alicia Jayne Cann
Leighton Jesse Golding
Adam Jeffrey Hassam
Corey James Baker
Brian Kenneth Shaw
Jackson Daniel Kelly
Jason Scott Bellert
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24