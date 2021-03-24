FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kerri Louise Swadling

Shaye Mitchell Henry

Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara

Mascot Campbell Solomon

David Edward Wilson

Tyler Jye Newman

Walter Frederick Tilberoo

Adam Jeffery Mcdermott

Wakada Chenoa Grant

Michael Bulsey

Kyle Bradley Cloughessy

Cameron Dwayne King

Kaya Jane Webb

Shontaya Eve Anderson

Zacchaeus John Docherty

Jack Vernon Beckett

John Mark Curtis Geehoy

Aiden Benjamin Jensen

Hayden Lee Roseman

Cassie-Jo Walker

Kodie Wayne Ghilotti

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Daniel Fredrick Smith

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Zhanea Rose Timms

Dylan Jon Williams

Adrian John Birrer

Julian John Lee-Hong

Jai Michael James Clarke

Jessie Allana Storm Bingham-James

Trae Charles Passmore

Jesse James Chilvers

Nathan Alexander Layne

Evan Lachlan Ogle

Dylan Sebastian Furney

Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil

Christian Guy Russell Winston

Shane Mathew Mcpherson

Peter John Dunkinson

Elijah Kenneth Doughty

Mark Kevin Maber-Mckee

Noah Jack Lowery

Gary Michael Allen

Peter Graham Burst

Natalie Louise Gillespie

Joe Hamilton

Jacinta Joy Reid

Benjamin Kellaway

Brady Thomas Forbes

Chloe Marie Hardy

Louwanna Thyra Goltz

Tristan George Hong

Jacob Andrew Hudson

Steve Ernest Reynolds

Zarich Mataya Louise Tonga

Joshua David Ballard

Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith

Michael Allen Eather

Darryl John Barnes

Rollin Andrew Gordon

Michael Andrew Jones

Fenella Ann-Louise Solomon

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Jeremiah Carbine

Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith

Gregory Robert Hixon

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Angella Ruth Perry

Grahame Adidi

Faith Ephrain Tela

Trevor William Wegener

Lesley John Harris

Daniel Charles Alick

Peter Dennis Courtney

Matthew Brendan Lobban

Jenna Lee Szczypior

Riley James Lee

Alicia Jayne Cann

Leighton Jesse Golding

Adam Jeffrey Hassam

Corey James Baker

Brian Kenneth Shaw

Jackson Daniel Kelly

Jason Scott Bellert

