FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Levret Kai Smith
Robert Noel Jenkins
Chantelle Simone Cochrane
Lauren Joy Murphy
Jasmine Diane Vrybergen
Bradley John Price
John Edward Urquhart
Adam Joseph Wallace
Nicholas Craig Schuh
Sheveleigh Rewa Graham
Kershena Shonty Dolan
Matthew Kyle Harney
Serama May Lambert
Stephen Michael John Flanders
Simone Maisie Hine Wilson
Anthony John Hutchinson
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Taylah Le Masso
Jeremiah Carbine
Christopher Mackie
Daniel Robert James
Martin James Francis Sullivan
Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith
Robert John Ansford
Baily Paul Johnson
Evan Lachlan Ogle
Lenice Elizabeth Broome
Justin Kyle Watts
Nathan Peter Bulman
Damien Michael Flower
Jesse Dylan James
Simone Maisiehine Wilson
Scott Aaron Atkinson
Zayk Luke Harris
Oliver Keith Williams
Alexander O'Malley King
Edward Craig Sunley
Frederick Ezra Langlo
Scott William Weeding
Allison Mary Jurd
Benjamin James Ostwald
Oriel Alisha Malcolm
Megan Theresa Howe
Melda Joyce Hill
Kaylene Iris Sigvart
Andrew Stephen Lea Coome
Julie-Anne Richards
Dwaine Charles Kye Reid
