FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Shaquille Jerome Broome
Steven Wayne Dixson
Peter Scott Griffin
Jessica Lee O'Brien
Tracy Leanne Mcgregor
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Judith Ann Sorensen
Kieren Henry John Devecchi
Myron Isiah Doak
Neville James Grice
Alex James Rankin
Damian Peter Hill
Peter David John Ryder
Angus Jon Dakin
Lawrence Kenneth Oakley
Jason Paul Bell
Xanya Lorna Dalton
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Craig Abbott
Scott George Dunne
Troy Anthony Rail
Marcus William John Mccaig
Bradley Thomas Kuhl
Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott
Scott James Toby
Sean Jarrad Hennessy
Rhen Eric Francis Soden
Nigel Ray Haplin
Reece Glen Kelly
Nathan John Davis
Sarah Anne Twaddle
Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor
James Stephen White
Matthew Kevin Mclarty
Roberta Ramari Milner
Sabrina Maree Elliott
Michelle Elizabeth Jonsen
Guy James Weldon
Chyanne Judd
George Lalai
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26