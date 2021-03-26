FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shaquille Jerome Broome

Steven Wayne Dixson

Peter Scott Griffin

Jessica Lee O'Brien

Tracy Leanne Mcgregor

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Judith Ann Sorensen

Kieren Henry John Devecchi

Myron Isiah Doak

Neville James Grice

Alex James Rankin

Damian Peter Hill

Peter David John Ryder

Angus Jon Dakin

Lawrence Kenneth Oakley

Jason Paul Bell

Xanya Lorna Dalton

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

Craig Abbott

Scott George Dunne

Troy Anthony Rail

Marcus William John Mccaig

Bradley Thomas Kuhl

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Scott James Toby

Sean Jarrad Hennessy

Rhen Eric Francis Soden

Nigel Ray Haplin

Reece Glen Kelly

Nathan John Davis

Sarah Anne Twaddle

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

James Stephen White

Matthew Kevin Mclarty

Roberta Ramari Milner

Sabrina Maree Elliott

Michelle Elizabeth Jonsen

Guy James Weldon

Chyanne Judd

George Lalai

