Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ryan James Houlihan

Barry Edward Donas

Robert Bradley Kemnitz

Samantha Lee Bulman

Liam Daniel Butler

Warren John Brown

Emma Jean Cranston

Derek John Mylrea

Kenneth Charles Rankin

Steven Warren Broome

Brooke Ashley Edwards

George Joseph Thomas Swadling

Katrina Lea Burnett

David Francis Holt

Hayley Anne Leppien

Talen James Ian Richards

Wayne Joel Wildman

John Thomas Weeding

Oscar Campbell Munns

Christopher Lucas Mitchell

Carmen Louise Boyce

Steven Clayton

Nathan John Dodd

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Clinton Benjamin Leisha

Bryson Arthur William Stanley

Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron

Harrison Blair

Boyd John Harris

Stephen John Dennis

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry

Radean Ostelio Robinson

Caleb Peter Moloney

Matthew Thomas Guley

Conan Leister Wakefield

Harley Zac Brand

Moses Neliman

Clinton Benjamin Hayes

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Ryan Martin Hayes

Darnsey Ray

Sarah Jane Yates

Alex Kenneth Smith

Ashley Robert Hamilton

Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson

Megan Gai Britton

Joel Kenneth Murphy

Cooper Grant David Silvester

Kevin James Rankin

Nathan James Mitchell

Darrin Paul Till

Harrison Brian Blair

Jason Neil Graham

Glynn Rowan Oates

Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara

Jack Robert Scott Hallam

Bradley John Maker

Matthew Thomas Mitchell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

