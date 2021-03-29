FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ryan James Houlihan
Barry Edward Donas
Robert Bradley Kemnitz
Samantha Lee Bulman
Liam Daniel Butler
Warren John Brown
Emma Jean Cranston
Derek John Mylrea
Kenneth Charles Rankin
Steven Warren Broome
Brooke Ashley Edwards
George Joseph Thomas Swadling
Katrina Lea Burnett
David Francis Holt
Hayley Anne Leppien
Talen James Ian Richards
Wayne Joel Wildman
John Thomas Weeding
Oscar Campbell Munns
Christopher Lucas Mitchell
Carmen Louise Boyce
Steven Clayton
Nathan John Dodd
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Bryson Arthur William Stanley
Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron
Harrison Blair
Boyd John Harris
Stephen John Dennis
Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher
Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry
Radean Ostelio Robinson
Caleb Peter Moloney
Matthew Thomas Guley
Conan Leister Wakefield
Harley Zac Brand
Moses Neliman
Clinton Benjamin Hayes
Clifford Andrew Sabin
Ryan Martin Hayes
Darnsey Ray
Sarah Jane Yates
Alex Kenneth Smith
Ashley Robert Hamilton
Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson
Megan Gai Britton
Joel Kenneth Murphy
Cooper Grant David Silvester
Kevin James Rankin
Nathan James Mitchell
Darrin Paul Till
Harrison Brian Blair
Jason Neil Graham
Glynn Rowan Oates
Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara
Jack Robert Scott Hallam
Bradley John Maker
Matthew Thomas Mitchell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29