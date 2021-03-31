FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Travis Herbert Mack

Montell Lowis Evans

Hayden John Nitz

Raymond Allan Kenny

Sheldon James Lynch

Kerry Anne Stewart

Mary-Ann Hamilton

Robert John Steedman

Mascot Campbell Solomon

William John Desatge

Joshua Steven Russell

Evania Joy Taiters

Dillon Colin Marshall

Evan Pikari Manu

William Neville Short

Bernadine Loni Allen

Nicholas Blaine Carey

Seinne Douglas Randall

Alexander Peter Gilbert

Kyle James Field

Helen Ann Simpson

Simeon Levi Brieffies

Mariah Wynetta Freeman

Leigh Porter

Steven Reginald Doyle

Reece Angus Jacobi

Maurice John Barry

Walter Frederick Tilberoo

Samuel James Gamble

Victor Albert James Wason

Chelsi Dyane Herdman

Chloe-Lee Power

Tahlia Rose Inall

Jake Sandry

Zeke Dylan Black

Ryan Lawrence Oliver Leisha

Elijah Peter Liam Cameron

Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Matthew Iain Brand

Joseph Herbert Landers

Faye Marie Belcher

Raymond Charles Sielaff

Peter Dennis Courtney

Jason Scott Bellert

Leslie Kenneth Congoo-Backo

Riley Lindsay Jaques

Matthew Thomas Powell

Shaun Andrew Brannelly

Ian David Hayward

Le'Anne Mary Hepburn

Jasmine Diane Vrybergen

Bocephus Jiel Parter

Jemily Patricia Lara Bi Ingui

Jacob Cody Bunn

Ian James Naylor

Enga Maree Mills

Merlin Nikolaus Gertz

Hayden Lee Roseman

De-Elle Shae Randall

Kieren Brodie Pain

Jodie Maree Carr

William John Daniel

Billy Chad Goullet

Logan Joshua Smith

Shontaya Eve Anderson

Micheal Anthony Davis

Liam Gregory Eden

Craig Paul Carrington

William Fitzpatrick Hamilton

Daniel Robert Heath

David Charles Naylor

Kerry Anne Wilson

Richard Jason White

Scott William Mccallum

Louwanna Thyra Goltz

Natasha Ruth Barnes

Corey Wade Taylor

Rohan Wayne Conway

Chyanne Judd

Jamie Andrew Watson

Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman

Clint Bernard Twigg

Anthony Scott Bayles

Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin

Theo Teveen Troy Murray

Tiana Louise Bart

Karley Phillips

Benjamin James Emonds

Mark Joseph Cutting

Toni Lee Barkle

Christopher George Swan

Katie Anne Gallwey-Gordon

Kylie Elaine Jopson

Billi-Jai Cameron-Knight

Darren Eric Savage

Howard Benjamin Charles Wano

Aaron Jamahl Wovat

Errol James Mckinley

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Lloyd Franz Deininger

Christopher Champney

Raymond Bruce Murphy

Justin William Miller

Robert Conrad Hiscox

Rusiate Cakaunivalu

Kris Allan Ford

Josephine Tamara Anderson-Ross

