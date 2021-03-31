FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Travis Herbert Mack
Montell Lowis Evans
Hayden John Nitz
Raymond Allan Kenny
Sheldon James Lynch
Kerry Anne Stewart
Mary-Ann Hamilton
Robert John Steedman
Mascot Campbell Solomon
William John Desatge
Joshua Steven Russell
Evania Joy Taiters
Dillon Colin Marshall
Evan Pikari Manu
William Neville Short
Bernadine Loni Allen
Nicholas Blaine Carey
Seinne Douglas Randall
Alexander Peter Gilbert
Kyle James Field
Helen Ann Simpson
Simeon Levi Brieffies
Mariah Wynetta Freeman
Leigh Porter
Steven Reginald Doyle
Reece Angus Jacobi
Maurice John Barry
Walter Frederick Tilberoo
Samuel James Gamble
Victor Albert James Wason
Chelsi Dyane Herdman
Chloe-Lee Power
Tahlia Rose Inall
Jake Sandry
Zeke Dylan Black
Ryan Lawrence Oliver Leisha
Elijah Peter Liam Cameron
Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch
Bradyn James Wilkinson
Matthew Iain Brand
Joseph Herbert Landers
Faye Marie Belcher
Raymond Charles Sielaff
Peter Dennis Courtney
Jason Scott Bellert
Leslie Kenneth Congoo-Backo
Riley Lindsay Jaques
Matthew Thomas Powell
Shaun Andrew Brannelly
Ian David Hayward
Le'Anne Mary Hepburn
Jasmine Diane Vrybergen
Bocephus Jiel Parter
Jemily Patricia Lara Bi Ingui
Jacob Cody Bunn
Ian James Naylor
Enga Maree Mills
Merlin Nikolaus Gertz
Hayden Lee Roseman
De-Elle Shae Randall
Kieren Brodie Pain
Jodie Maree Carr
William John Daniel
Billy Chad Goullet
Logan Joshua Smith
Shontaya Eve Anderson
Micheal Anthony Davis
Liam Gregory Eden
Craig Paul Carrington
William Fitzpatrick Hamilton
Daniel Robert Heath
David Charles Naylor
Kerry Anne Wilson
Richard Jason White
Scott William Mccallum
Louwanna Thyra Goltz
Natasha Ruth Barnes
Corey Wade Taylor
Rohan Wayne Conway
Chyanne Judd
Jamie Andrew Watson
Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman
Clint Bernard Twigg
Anthony Scott Bayles
Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin
Theo Teveen Troy Murray
Tiana Louise Bart
Karley Phillips
Benjamin James Emonds
Mark Joseph Cutting
Toni Lee Barkle
Christopher George Swan
Katie Anne Gallwey-Gordon
Kylie Elaine Jopson
Billi-Jai Cameron-Knight
Darren Eric Savage
Howard Benjamin Charles Wano
Aaron Jamahl Wovat
Errol James Mckinley
Clifford Andrew Sabin
Lloyd Franz Deininger
Christopher Champney
Raymond Bruce Murphy
Justin William Miller
Robert Conrad Hiscox
Rusiate Cakaunivalu
Kris Allan Ford
Josephine Tamara Anderson-Ross
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31