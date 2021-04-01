Menu
FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Damian John Arnold

Charlotte Rose Richards

Christopher John Adcock

Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves

Travis Roy Anderson

Jesse Nathaniel Monteath

Vaughn Robert Lester

Brent William Granzien

Kira Lee Thompson

Arwa Valmai Dolar

Latarney Rose Malcolm

Michael John Nieuwenhuize

Shirley Ann Johnston

Bernadine Loni Allen

William Darcy Gunning

Lee Francis Mcintyre

Bevan Joseph Sariman

Jessica Donna Davies

Matthew Kevin Mclarty

Callum Carl Edward Nolan

Joshua Marcus Pope

Lance William Eliott

Andrew Walter Walker

Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly

Benjamin Ryan Kane

Tahlia Rose Inall

Brandon Joel Blackman

Joel Gifford

John George Howe

David Matthew Abell

David Scott Donnelly

Kelly Bevan

Jack Robert Scott Hallam

Keith John Matheson

Trevor John Williams

Jamie Allan Laidlaw

Nathan Daniel Micallef

Faye Marie Belcher

Cameron Grant Blewitt

Darren Eric Savage

Adam John Maxwell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1

