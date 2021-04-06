FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Hayley Renee Petrie
Shayne Denis Ezzy
Darren James Mustow
Guy Raymond Steele
William James Kampf
Cecil Noel Kemp
David James Richardson
Anthony Michael Park
Harrison Law Evans
Chevy-Lee Bird
Joshua Dawson Green
Waynette Jara Twaddle
Darren Eric Savage
Philip David Bain
James Charles Duncan Mcleod
Tamika Jane Weazel
Dylan Jade Elliott
Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa
Stephen Mathys Robert Frenken
Maurice John Barry
Shaun Michael Stubbs
Bradley Ian Wells
Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland
Albert Thomas O'Neill
Mitchell J Danby
Nicholas Gordon Dowrick
Marcal Barry Thomas Waterton
Darren John Essex
Glenn Leroy Ferry
Clint James Brennan
David Scott Donnelly
Caleb Peter Moloney
Tahlia Rose Inall
Eaydn Riva Rogan
Jenny Chay Tay
Vanessa Jane Quigley
Kristin Lorraine O'Halloran
Joanne Margaret Lydiard
Daniel Gregory Borresen
Andrew David Hale
