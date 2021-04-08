FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Skye Alisha Elliott
Dwayne Lee Gray
Myron Isiah Doak
Srisakun Chotamara
Kelvyn Lloyd Waldock
Jai Elizabeth Anderson
Helena Kay Mcmahon
Jeffrey Brian Accoom
Benjamin Ryan Kane
Stephen Michael John Flanders
Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row
Darren Lee Baker
Hans Erik Gustafsson
Daniel Gregory Borresen
Jerrod Fredrick Shaun L Saltner
Nicholas William Thorne
Steven Thomas Wegert
Christopher Lyle Darken
Lester Roderick Malone
Oscar Campbell Munns
Danial Kenneth Doyle
Scott Lee Martin
Matthias Nathaniel Adams
Cecil Benjamin Miller
Arron William Johnston
Nigel Ray Haplin
Daniel James Taylor
Raymond Charles Hicks
Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly
Anthony Yoon Sun Soong
Lucas Raymond Tournerie
Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor
Joanne Louise Bartman
Nathan Peter Bulman
Bruce William Perkins
Nathan Wayne Lawton
Jesse Dylan James
Simon Grady Best
Jason Christopher Baker
Melissa Lee Graham
Zakir Haidari
Anthony John Hutchinson
Talon Reginald Petzler
Kerry Keith Smith
Shai Pauline Dexter
Rebecca Dawn Hurley
Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron
Allan Gregory Booth
Nicole Kim Keeley
Electra Tracey Knight
Dylan Jade Elliott
Megan Theresa Howe
Grant Allen Smith
Callum Carl Edward Nolan
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8