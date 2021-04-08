FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Skye Alisha Elliott

Dwayne Lee Gray

Myron Isiah Doak

Srisakun Chotamara

Kelvyn Lloyd Waldock

Jai Elizabeth Anderson

Helena Kay Mcmahon

Jeffrey Brian Accoom

Benjamin Ryan Kane

Stephen Michael John Flanders

Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row

Darren Lee Baker

Hans Erik Gustafsson

Daniel Gregory Borresen

Jerrod Fredrick Shaun L Saltner

Nicholas William Thorne

Steven Thomas Wegert

Christopher Lyle Darken

Lester Roderick Malone

Oscar Campbell Munns

Danial Kenneth Doyle

Scott Lee Martin

Matthias Nathaniel Adams

Cecil Benjamin Miller

Arron William Johnston

Nigel Ray Haplin

Daniel James Taylor

Raymond Charles Hicks

Matthew Thomas Shaw Kelly

Anthony Yoon Sun Soong

Lucas Raymond Tournerie

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

Joanne Louise Bartman

Nathan Peter Bulman

Bruce William Perkins

Nathan Wayne Lawton

Jesse Dylan James

Simon Grady Best

Jason Christopher Baker

Melissa Lee Graham

Zakir Haidari

Anthony John Hutchinson

Talon Reginald Petzler

Kerry Keith Smith

Shai Pauline Dexter

Rebecca Dawn Hurley

Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron

Allan Gregory Booth

Nicole Kim Keeley

Electra Tracey Knight

Dylan Jade Elliott

Megan Theresa Howe

Grant Allen Smith

Callum Carl Edward Nolan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8