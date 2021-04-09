FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gary Michael Allen

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke

Donald James Murray

Lachlan Geoffrey Brian Sisley

Xanya Lorna Dalton

Maddy-Louise Pym

Gary Peter Somerfield

Shannon Jade Mikeleit

Shaquille Jerome Broome

Owden Jack Dundon

Jack Paul Arnold Freeman

Kylie-Jo Hixon

James Gerald William Doyle

Alan Douglas Piper

Bernard Michael Irwin

Daniel Wade Bryce

Jamie Patryk Morrison

Rachael-Ann Webster

Andrew Arthur Bamford

Matthew James Guy

Vivien Michael Anderson

Dylan John Hicks

Justin Wayne Triffett

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Kerry-Lyn Bauer

Darren Glen Ebelt

Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron

Mark Frederick Thesel Conway

Russ Puvadune Haxell

Kershena Shonty Dolan

Casey Wilkinson

Tiarne Ashton Laracy

Riley Lindsay Jaques

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Ty Shaan Paul Jenkin

Latarney Malcolm

Terry Royce White

Louwanna Thyra Goltz

Darcie Petrina Dahl

Robert William Maddern

Heather Jacqueline Malone

Vanz Leo Gooda

Madison Jade Holt-Lea

Robert Bruce Donney

Shane Bradley Austin

Sarah Jane Frousheger

Rebecca Charlotte Lees

Ashley John Austen

Andrina Romona Barry

Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon

Jacob Allan Lewis

Roberta Ramari Milner

Anuisha John Bone

Joshua David Reece Burgoyne

Joy Audrey Oran

