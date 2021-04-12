FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shane Michael Clifford Wooler

Tarlia Renay Reading

Jason Robert Beattie

Terrance James Petersen

Steven Blacker

Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon

Christopher John Adcock

Jaylon Wayne Messer

Caleb Peter Moloney

Stevie-Lee Towner

Te Ahu-Kanawa Matiu Corey Baker

Wade Shane Peter Kunde

Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers

Steven Eric Broome

Beau Daniel Coolwell

Todd Raymond Friske

Andrew Robert Leach

Robert Donald Simpson

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke

Manvell Sebastian Parsons

Jarrod Alexander Solway

Sarah Ruth Duncan

Daniel Alan Davis

William Fitzpatrick Hamilton

Ian Wesley Ramsay

Joel Kenneth Murphy

Zeke Dylan Black

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Clinton Daniel Partridge

Erika Antonia Brumpton

Dallas Horrigan

Sharron Maree Steedman

Scott James Toby

Brian Neil Duggan

Monique Grace Fisher

Steven Dean Gooda

Jai Jorden Crocker

Jan Maree Megan Sayers

Amelia May Tobane

William Shade Harrison

Kevin James Lawrence

Joshua Glen Carter

Darryl John Field

Owen Andrew Dendle

J.A.L. Concrete Works Pty Ltd

Brent Victor Gellatly

Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt

Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara

Peter John Dunkinson

Dylan Andrew Ludlow

Cecilia Catherine Mimi

Ben Robert Lee Muckert

Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini

Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron

Xanya Lorna Dalton

William James Mcleod

Alec Angel Cifuentes

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, April 12