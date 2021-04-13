FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lai Larni Michelle Christi Cameron

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome

Angus Jon Dakin

Nickolas William Sweetman

Aaron James Morgan

Lincon Dale Seaby

Dallas Horrigan

Ben Robert Lee Muckert

Enga Maree Mills

Liam Gregory Eden

Michael Olliver Baird

Jeffrey Ronalad Phillips

Adam John Maxwell

Nardean Victor Spindler

Avarna-Lee Harrison

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Namara Martin

Susan Anne Acton

Joshua James O'Rourke

Christopher Brian Close

Waynette Jara Twaddle

Kristie Lee Miller

Damien Lee Wilson

Scott Hodgetts

Andrew Wosomo

Ross Owen Bryson

Angela Maree Elliott

Steven Eric Broome

Vivien Michael Anderson

Alicia Jayne Cann

Tegan Taya Ryan

Daniel Edward Seabrook

Nathan Jaggard

Allen Gilmore Proctor

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13