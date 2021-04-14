FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bevan Alan Mowen

Christopher Allan Pennell

Ranald Palgrave Simpson

Katie Anne Gallwey-Gordon

Corey Wade Taylor

Steven Eric Broome

Travis Herbert Mack

Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith

Christian Dee Hartwick

Damian John Arnold

Steven Patrick Mcmullen

Troy Jonahton Deppeler

Zarich Mataya Louise Tonga

Micheal Anthony Davis

Gary Michael Allen

Wesley Jade Mann

Travis Scott Craw

Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi

Matt Colin Clarke

Kellie Lana Norton

Lee Stephen Rice

Justin William Miller

Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap

Cassie Anne Marr

Liam Gregory Eden

Jack Vernon Beckett

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Maycon Sanches

Chelsi Dyane Herdman

Clinton Ray Von Senden

Wayne John Donnollan

Ryan Charles Rayner

Michael James Gordon Hill

Corey Matthew Wells

Michael Allen Mccabe

Adam John Kennedy

Kalen Michael John Mcbrown

Christopher Robert Pryer

Ben Robert Lee Muckert

Zara'D Beattie

Jacob Andrew Hudson

Ray Rhyce Rankine

Nathan James Storey

Tyron Bruce Sattler

Faye Marie Belcher

Colette Alison Dearing

Corey Michael Ward

Frederick Ezra Langlo

Jemily Patricia Lara Bi Ingui

Jason Paul Spencer

Shaun Andrew Brannelly

Brett Lawrence Weston

Dwayne Lawrence Thomas David

Rusiate Cakaunivalu

Cameron Dwayne King

Barry John Hixon

Gertude Samantha Lyall

Aleta Marie Songoro

Paris Anne Blurton

Maurice James Cox

Logan Joshua Smith

Jacob Liam Calwell

Trent Charles Langley

Aaron Jamahl Wovat

Darren Steven Burnell

Jamie Vernon Hinton

Lionel David Les Williams

Amy Melissa Alderson

Le'Anne Mary Hepburn

Jeremy Wayne Dunnett

Ryan Lawrence Oliver Leisha

Jackson Daniel Kelly

Larry Damien Quartermaine

Robert Conrad Hiscox

Lachlan Spencer Delaney

Anton Quay Haynes

Howard Benjamin Charles Wano

Peter William John Barclay

Joe Hamilton

Clayton Russell Saunders

Clerissa Jayne Stocker

Craig Douglas Pilcher

Adam Paul Patrick Sargent

Gregory Robert Hixon

Reece James Gleeson

Amie Jean Pate

Kaleb Wade Rowley

Jakota Bone

Christopher Gavin Schultz

Sam Anthony Waterton

Scott William Mccallum

Simon James Pierazzi

Mitchell John Williamson

Jade Tegan Hancock

Michael Bulsey

Andrew Dillon

Dillon Colin Marshall

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Matthew Iain Brand

Alexander Peter Gilbert

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 14