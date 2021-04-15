Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
15th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gregory James Rich

Edward Craig Sunley

Steven Paul Barker

Frederick Thomas John Heumiller

Andrew Walter Walker

Jessica Donna Davies

Robert Noel Jenkins

Joshua Anderson

Levret Kai Smith

Zhanea Rose Timms

Robert Bruce Donney

Michael John Nieuwenhuize

Jamie Kurtis Brown

Scott William Weeding

Scott Aaron Atkinson

Lauren Joy Murphy

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Bernadine Loni Allen

Benjamin Arthur Floyd Fraser

Gail Maree Coyne

Robert John Campbell

Rayleen Kellee Hixon

Jessica Ellen Gillespie

Ivy-Pearl Williams

Timothy James Burrows

Kieren Henry John Devecchi

Samuel Eric Bond

Julie-Anne Richards

Cody Blake Barkle

Brendon Gerrard Barlow

Jake Justin Stower

Hayden Lee Roseman

Skye Alisha Elliott

Ian David Hayward

Shane Robert Love

David Matthew Abell

Matthew Kevin Mclarty

Rachael Louise Robinson

William Martin Renton-Power

Thea Sydney Eve Miller

Julie-Anne Anne Hughes

Chantelle Simone Cochrane

Mitchell John Clarke

Jamie Allan Laidlaw

Steven Clayton

Jason Christopher Baker

Steven Eric Broome

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome

Scott George Dunne

Christopher Mackie

Caleb Peter Moloney

Marcus James Belot

Isaiah Lyndon Wass

Jacob Alexander Betts

Lisa Marie Hawthorne

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15

