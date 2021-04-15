FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Gregory James Rich
Edward Craig Sunley
Steven Paul Barker
Frederick Thomas John Heumiller
Andrew Walter Walker
Jessica Donna Davies
Robert Noel Jenkins
Joshua Anderson
Levret Kai Smith
Zhanea Rose Timms
Robert Bruce Donney
Michael John Nieuwenhuize
Jamie Kurtis Brown
Scott William Weeding
Scott Aaron Atkinson
Lauren Joy Murphy
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Bernadine Loni Allen
Benjamin Arthur Floyd Fraser
Gail Maree Coyne
Robert John Campbell
Rayleen Kellee Hixon
Jessica Ellen Gillespie
Ivy-Pearl Williams
Timothy James Burrows
Kieren Henry John Devecchi
Samuel Eric Bond
Julie-Anne Richards
Cody Blake Barkle
Brendon Gerrard Barlow
Jake Justin Stower
Hayden Lee Roseman
Skye Alisha Elliott
Ian David Hayward
Shane Robert Love
David Matthew Abell
Matthew Kevin Mclarty
Rachael Louise Robinson
William Martin Renton-Power
Thea Sydney Eve Miller
Julie-Anne Anne Hughes
Chantelle Simone Cochrane
Mitchell John Clarke
Jamie Allan Laidlaw
Steven Clayton
Jason Christopher Baker
Steven Eric Broome
Andrew Stephen Lea Coome
Scott George Dunne
Christopher Mackie
Caleb Peter Moloney
Marcus James Belot
Isaiah Lyndon Wass
Jacob Alexander Betts
Lisa Marie Hawthorne
