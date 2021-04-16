FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ryan Lawrence Oliver Leisha

Sobithan Mageswaran

Adrian John Birrer

Sarah Jane Yates

Jacob Mcgregor Lance Dwyer

Elijah Kenneth Doughty

Sean Jarrad Hennessy

Adam Jeffrey Hassam

Jarrad Andrew Chapman

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Sharon Joan Bell

Jason Kenneth Gellatly

Jackson Reive Cavanagh

Gage William Hardy

Robert Ashley Steel Hall

Richard Douglas Proefke

Duncan Earle Smith

Brady Thomas Andrew Roberts

Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon

Jacob John Hird

James Stephen White

Darraleen Alice Anderson

Steven Robert Brassington

Shannon Paul Ghilotti

Rhys Gaukroger

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Peter Penaia

Jessica Skye Carlo

Christian James Bollinger

George Lalai

Jessica Ellen Gillespie

Matthew Warren Malone

Brett Joesph Barkle

Sandra Louise Graham

Brendan James Lawton

Tyler Anthony Heritage-King

Matthew Iain Brand

Summer Blanche Mary Lucas

Christopher William Weeks

Reece Graham Mann

Terence Gregory Munns

Kelly Bevan

Sabrina Maree Elliott

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Phillip James Green

Andrew Dillon

Troy Anthony Rail

Brett Andrew Dobbie

Tegan Nicole Beatson

Sean Leo O'Donohue

Vaughn Robert Lester

Bevin Thomas Alexander Crotty

Simon Otto Norling

Alexio Bayayi Padya

Dunduli Malik Ross-Miller

Reece Glen Kelly

Thomas Oliver Woods

Macauley Jay Brown

Billie-Jo Nolan

Robert Wylie Mckelvie

Stanley Karl Richards

Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16