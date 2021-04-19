FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Steven Blacker
Kylie Louise Brown
Simone Christine Stafford
Michael Milan Joksimovic
Wade Shane Peter Kunde
Christopher Lloyd Miller
Ross Andrew Parsons
Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry
Kristy Iles
David James Richardson
Ryan Martin Hayes
Christopher Andrew Crockett
Mikayla Lynn Carter
Philip David Bain
Cameron Wayne Twaddle
Jessica Donna Davies
Darren Kingsly Swile
Christine Shannara Martin
Dorothy May Albury
John Andrew Leisha
Kristy-Lee Emma Silvester
Clinton Russell Mcintosh
Jeramiah Owen Warriner
Tayne Ashley Mackie
Terrie-Lee L Proctor
Matthew Iain Brand
Ian Kenneth Malcolm
Kristy Lee Iles
Paul Thomas Montanari
Kyle Shane Drage
Darcie Petrina Dahl
Mark William Mccarthy
Thomas Keith Popp
Kerrod Neil Ferguson
Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson
Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon
Paul John Freeman
Katherine Vanessa Nicol
Keith Albert Slater
Kaya Jane Webb
Duncan Earle Smith
Nathan John Dodd
David Matthew Hassall
Steven Wayne Dixson
Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles
Lane Michael Sothman
Ashley Lawrence Wovat
Troy Jonahton Deppeler
Benjamin Henry Robertson
Cara Jo Robertson
James Edward Bishop
Charles Owen Hicks
Ace David Draheim
Nathan John Van Nek
Daniel Andrew Meredith
Stephen John Dennis
Vincent Joseph Smith
