FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Steven Blacker

Kylie Louise Brown

Simone Christine Stafford

Michael Milan Joksimovic

Wade Shane Peter Kunde

Christopher Lloyd Miller

Ross Andrew Parsons

Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry

Kristy Iles

David James Richardson

Ryan Martin Hayes

Christopher Andrew Crockett

Mikayla Lynn Carter

Philip David Bain

Cameron Wayne Twaddle

Jessica Donna Davies

Darren Kingsly Swile

Christine Shannara Martin

Dorothy May Albury

John Andrew Leisha

Kristy-Lee Emma Silvester

Clinton Russell Mcintosh

Jeramiah Owen Warriner

Tayne Ashley Mackie

Terrie-Lee L Proctor

Matthew Iain Brand

Ian Kenneth Malcolm

Kristy Lee Iles

Paul Thomas Montanari

Kyle Shane Drage

Darcie Petrina Dahl

Mark William Mccarthy

Thomas Keith Popp

Kerrod Neil Ferguson

Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon

Paul John Freeman

Katherine Vanessa Nicol

Keith Albert Slater

Kaya Jane Webb

Duncan Earle Smith

Nathan John Dodd

David Matthew Hassall

Steven Wayne Dixson

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles

Lane Michael Sothman

Ashley Lawrence Wovat

Troy Jonahton Deppeler

Benjamin Henry Robertson

Cara Jo Robertson

James Edward Bishop

Charles Owen Hicks

Ace David Draheim

Nathan John Van Nek

Daniel Andrew Meredith

Stephen John Dennis

Vincent Joseph Smith

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19