FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Sheldon Andrew Doyle
Steven Paul Barker
Beau William Davidson
Tamika Jane Trusz
Brian David Power
Mervyn James Bryan
Brigitte Amelia Roberts
Clinton Benjamin Leisha
Ricky Lee Hoy
Leslie John Mcrorie
James Robert Pattenden
Manuel Pena Margalef
Abraham Refael Cohen
James Edward Bishop
Paul James Miller
Joshua Lee Fleming
Ian Kenneth Malcolm
Kristie Lee Miller
Jenna Bree Gillen
Billy Chad Goullet
Stephen Anthony Maguire
William Martin Renton-Power
Jenny Chay Tay
Michelle Lisa Hardwick
William James Kampf
Guy Raymond Steele
Clinton Benjamin Hayes
Leti Junior Richard Tuivasa
David Matthew Hassall
Rollin Andrew Gordon
Benjamin Peter Anderson
Darnsey Ray
Hayley Renee Petrie
Timeaka-Lee Smith
Shaun Michael Stubbs
Ezekial Dion Darkin
Stephen Mathys Robert Frenken
Peter Damien Johnson
Pauline Wacheke Mwangi
Daniel Gregory Borresen
Rory Wayne Urquhart
Rowan Gary Bradshaw
Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland
Kristen Louise Carter
Blake Jethro Spidy
Joshua Dawson Green
Casey Lee Marr
Kristie Maree Trevor
Jacob Cody Bunn
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20