FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brian Kenneth Shaw
Barry Edward Donas
Zeke Dylan Black
Phillip Timothy James Richards
Michael Andrew Stolk
Mathew James Thomson
Shao-Wei Wu
Beau James Clarke
Stephen Anthony Maguire
Neil Alfred Many
Michael Allen Eather
Caleb Peter Moloney
Nathan James Storey
Carmen Louise Boyce
Reiketh'E Brian Roy Comollatti
Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman
Jacinta Lee Maynard
Haidee Bre Fraser
Michael John Shaw
Shane Anthony May
David Charles Naylor
Adam Michael Braun
Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi
Cameron William Watkin
Gregory James Rich
Kaddie Chilly
Ranald Palgrave Simpson
Brennan John Johnson
Matthew Brendan Lobban
Remo Alberto Savelli
Aaron Joseph Wanstall
Montell Lowis Evans
Robert John Mcmeekin
Gavin Lloyd Row Row
William Noel Armstrong
Jai Michael James Clarke
Graham Gilbert Hall
Christian Guy Russell Winston
Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Walker Teomana Lewis-Beattie
Noel Benjamin White
Mary-Ann Hamilton
Eion Mark Sculley
Jamie Jon Mallet
Scott Robert Williams
Barry Roy Richardson
Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon
Hayden Scott Miles Weick
Rebbecca Eunice Murdoch
Brendan David Beetham
Dean Gary Joseph
William Neville Short
Gary Michael Allen
Casey Roy Ludkin
Trent Charles Langley
Victor Albert James Wason
Frederick Ezra Langlo
Kodie Wayne Ghilotti
Clinton Earle Jones
Jeremiah Carbine
Grahame Adidi
Joshua William Bradley
Jordan Peirce Clark
Chloe Marie Hardy
Angella Ruth Perry
Patricia Jean Godfrey
Levi Ruben-Scot Barnicoat
Zoe Taylor Ducat
Mark Stephen Mcintosh
Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz
Georgia Ann Burnett
Tamara Hope Conlon
William Maurice Mimi
Jon Clowes
Mikael Jai Kampf
Zachary Alexander Dern
Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar
Samuel James Gamble
Leigh Porter
Anthony Scott Bayles
Benjamin Anton Sorensen
Connor Jon Samuel Graham
Jackson Daniel Kelly
Ashley Lawrence Wovat
Sean Patrick Haynes
Brendan Jeffrey Moisy
Jamie-Lee Larsen
David Shaquille Lister
Tres Reece Rankin
Aiden Benjamin Jensen
Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch
Natalie Louise Gillespie
Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin
Nicole Kim Keeley
Peter Dennis Courtney
Michael James Mccann
Lawrence Nigel Nelson
Benjamin Arthur Floyd Fraser
Lyneeka Raylee Whittington
Steven Reginald Doyle
David Edward Wilson
Leon Shane Yow Yeh
Jamie Andrew Watson
Joshua Kevin Ashton
Lincoln Jody Gander
Ethel Joyce Reid
David Allan Harley
Sarah Rose Long
Roslyn Effie Pearl Anderson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 21