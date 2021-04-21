FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brian Kenneth Shaw

Barry Edward Donas

Zeke Dylan Black

Phillip Timothy James Richards

Michael Andrew Stolk

Mathew James Thomson

Shao-Wei Wu

Beau James Clarke

Stephen Anthony Maguire

Neil Alfred Many

Michael Allen Eather

Caleb Peter Moloney

Nathan James Storey

Carmen Louise Boyce

Reiketh'E Brian Roy Comollatti

Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman

Jacinta Lee Maynard

Haidee Bre Fraser

Michael John Shaw

Shane Anthony May

David Charles Naylor

Adam Michael Braun

Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi

Cameron William Watkin

Gregory James Rich

Kaddie Chilly

Ranald Palgrave Simpson

Brennan John Johnson

Matthew Brendan Lobban

Remo Alberto Savelli

Aaron Joseph Wanstall

Montell Lowis Evans

Robert John Mcmeekin

Gavin Lloyd Row Row

William Noel Armstrong

Jai Michael James Clarke

Graham Gilbert Hall

Christian Guy Russell Winston

Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Walker Teomana Lewis-Beattie

Noel Benjamin White

Mary-Ann Hamilton

Eion Mark Sculley

Jamie Jon Mallet

Scott Robert Williams

Barry Roy Richardson

Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon

Hayden Scott Miles Weick

Rebbecca Eunice Murdoch

Brendan David Beetham

Dean Gary Joseph

William Neville Short

Gary Michael Allen

Casey Roy Ludkin

Trent Charles Langley

Victor Albert James Wason

Frederick Ezra Langlo

Kodie Wayne Ghilotti

Clinton Earle Jones

Jeremiah Carbine

Grahame Adidi

Joshua William Bradley

Jordan Peirce Clark

Chloe Marie Hardy

Angella Ruth Perry

Patricia Jean Godfrey

Levi Ruben-Scot Barnicoat

Zoe Taylor Ducat

Mark Stephen Mcintosh

Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz

Georgia Ann Burnett

Tamara Hope Conlon

William Maurice Mimi

Jon Clowes

Mikael Jai Kampf

Zachary Alexander Dern

Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar

Samuel James Gamble

Leigh Porter

Anthony Scott Bayles

Benjamin Anton Sorensen

Connor Jon Samuel Graham

Jackson Daniel Kelly

Ashley Lawrence Wovat

Sean Patrick Haynes

Brendan Jeffrey Moisy

Jamie-Lee Larsen

David Shaquille Lister

Tres Reece Rankin

Aiden Benjamin Jensen

Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch

Natalie Louise Gillespie

Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin

Nicole Kim Keeley

Peter Dennis Courtney

Michael James Mccann

Lawrence Nigel Nelson

Benjamin Arthur Floyd Fraser

Lyneeka Raylee Whittington

Steven Reginald Doyle

David Edward Wilson

Leon Shane Yow Yeh

Jamie Andrew Watson

Joshua Kevin Ashton

Lincoln Jody Gander

Ethel Joyce Reid

David Allan Harley

Sarah Rose Long

Roslyn Effie Pearl Anderson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 21