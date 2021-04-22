Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves

Denkya-Jaye Blyton

Shai Pauline Dexter

Darren Lee Baker

Justin Kyle Watts

Evania Joy Taiters

Michael Bulsey

Robert John Ansford

Lisa Marie Hawthorne

David Gregory Miles

Aaron Grant Dyer

Nicholas Craig Schuh

Kolbe James Langley Butler

Natalie Ann Wright

Franklin Rankin-Walker

Alex Kenneth Smith

Shannon Jade Mikeleit

Maurice John Barry

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Christopher John Adcock

Natalie Louise Gillespie

Leigh Porter

Lester Roderick Malone

Ross Andrew Parsons

Jai Elizabeth Anderson

Scott Lee Martin

Alison Esmay Violet Mckean

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders

Michael Ronald Biddle

Rebecca Dawn Hurley

Bartholomew Joseph Lynch

Emily Sandra Brown

Benjamin Ryan Kane

Lucas Raymond Tournerie

Matthew Thomas Mitchell

Benjamin James Ostwald

Tegan Taya Ryan

Lee Francis Mcintyre

Shauna Lynette-Sky Lynch

Myron Isiah Doak

Nathan Wayne Lawton

Keith John Matheson

Evan Lachlan Ogle

Adam Joseph Wallace

Oriel Alisha Malcolm

Anthony Edward James Malcolm

Russell David Hardy

George Joseph Thomas Swadling

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22

