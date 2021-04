FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, April 23

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Mariah Wynetta Freeman

Rebecca Anne Porteous

Kylie-Jo Hixon

Michael Bulsey

Latarney Malcolm

Beau Michael Wilson

Meika Jayne Hinga

Nicholas William Thorne

Curtis Brian Welsh

Joshua Bowden Cooke

Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row

Catalina Merrylees

Luke Joseph Saliba

Shaquille Jerome Broome

Madison Jade Holt-Lea

Shane Michael Clifford Wooler

Rebecca Charlotte Lees

Marcus William John Mccaig

Reiketh'E Brian Roy Comollatti

Steven Wayne Dixson

Damien John Elliott

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Kolbe James Langley Butler

Robert Bruce Donney

Kenneth Charles Rankin

Jessica Lee O'Brien

Brent Nathan Jones

Nicholas Adam Healy

Robert William Maddern

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders

Walker Teomana Lewis-Beattie

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Ryan Daniel Lynch

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Jacob Alexander Betts

Casey Wilkinson

Sarrina N Luty

Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson

Chad Leslie Harrison

Shirley Ann Johnston

Terry Royce White

Christian Dee Hartwick

Maddy-Louise Pym

Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron

Darrin Paul Till

Xanya Lorna Dalton

Tyson-Lee Trathen

Cyndie Jane Philipp

Tomas Alex Giddy

Amanda Gaye Liolevave

Scott Graham Smith

Sean Jarrad Hennessy

Georgia Ann Burnett

Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones

Maurice John Barry

Zeke Dylan Black

Jacob Tyson Noffke

Patrick James Bowen

Mark Frederick Thesel Conway

Kayal Sydney Roseman

Ramana Sansom

Brock Leon Lewis

Mark William Mccarthy

