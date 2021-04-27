FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jimmy Paul Joseph

Scott James Lindley Elliott

Nathan Jay Steele

Joseph Walter William Jarrett

Darraleen Alice Anderson

Dwayne Lee Gray

Renee Rachel Ray

Ebony-Lea Mather

Travis Scott Craw

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome

Mark Kenneth New

Matthew Scott Lindley Elliott

Vernon Keith Brigg

Aiden Matthew Geary

Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers

Kaya Jane Webb

Nathaniel Kevin Cotter

Kristie Lee Miller

Jacqueline Amy Lee

Darryl Bradley Kuhn

Luke Jacob Richardson

The Harris Empire Pty Ltd

Stephen John Dennis

Melda Joyce Hill

Joshua James Carrier Kanak

Barry Edward Donas

Robert Donald Simpson

Aaron Joseph Wanstall

Matthew Kennith Lloyd White

Kelly Maree Noble

Matthew Joel Kinjun

Kim Marie Roberts

Lenakel Dowling

Shirley May Williams

Adam John Maxwell

James Benedict Mcnamara

Jessica Lee O'Brien

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Nardean Victor Spindler

Kevin James Rankin

Steven Eric Broome

Brian Neil Duggan

Billy Chad Goullet

Kyle Shane Drage

Brian Eric Reginald Wells

Brent Bernard Comollatti

Nathan Jaggard

Allen Gilmore Proctor

Jenny Chay Tay

Beverley Wakeling

Jana Hawkes

Sharon Ann Elliott

Julian John Lee-Hong

Stuart Mark Ogden

Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland

Tamara Louise Proll

Daniel Edward Seabrook

Sabrina Maree Elliott

Damien John Elliott

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27