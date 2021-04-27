FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Jimmy Paul Joseph
Scott James Lindley Elliott
Nathan Jay Steele
Joseph Walter William Jarrett
Darraleen Alice Anderson
Dwayne Lee Gray
Renee Rachel Ray
Ebony-Lea Mather
Travis Scott Craw
Andrew Stephen Lea Coome
Mark Kenneth New
Matthew Scott Lindley Elliott
Vernon Keith Brigg
Aiden Matthew Geary
Blair Clifford Edwin Rodgers
Kaya Jane Webb
Nathaniel Kevin Cotter
Kristie Lee Miller
Jacqueline Amy Lee
Darryl Bradley Kuhn
Luke Jacob Richardson
The Harris Empire Pty Ltd
Stephen John Dennis
Melda Joyce Hill
Joshua James Carrier Kanak
Barry Edward Donas
Robert Donald Simpson
Aaron Joseph Wanstall
Matthew Kennith Lloyd White
Kelly Maree Noble
Matthew Joel Kinjun
Kim Marie Roberts
Lenakel Dowling
Shirley May Williams
Adam John Maxwell
James Benedict Mcnamara
Jessica Lee O'Brien
Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher
Nardean Victor Spindler
Kevin James Rankin
Steven Eric Broome
Brian Neil Duggan
Billy Chad Goullet
Kyle Shane Drage
Brian Eric Reginald Wells
Brent Bernard Comollatti
Nathan Jaggard
Allen Gilmore Proctor
Jenny Chay Tay
Beverley Wakeling
Jana Hawkes
Sharon Ann Elliott
Julian John Lee-Hong
Stuart Mark Ogden
Kye Jarrah Carlsson-Hojland
Tamara Louise Proll
Daniel Edward Seabrook
Sabrina Maree Elliott
Damien John Elliott
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27