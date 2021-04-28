FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cree Aiden Dryden

John George Howe

Elizabeth Angela Doyle

Simon James Pierazzi

Christopher Peter Mark Bowmaker

Wayne Bevon William Burnell

Bruce William Perkins

Andrew Ryan Harbord

Lance Edward Thomas Dixon

Dusty-Rose Davis

Reiketh'E Brian Roy Comollatti

Evan Pikari Manu

Sharron Maree Steedman

Pamela Kathleen Parker

Peter John Anderson

Josephine Tamara Anderson-Ross

Daniel Robert Heath

David Russell Morris Platt

Cimmerone Jade Matheson

Mervyn Dwayne Goltz

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome

Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap

Maurice John Barry

Luke Jeffrey Richards

Clifford Andrew Sabin

Priscilla Lenise Coolwell

Kerry Keith Smith

Sharlene Dianne Edmund

Andrew John Becker

Jacob Alexander Betts

Craig Douglas Pilcher

Gavin Edward James

Bernadine Loni Allen

Amie Jean Pate

Joze Riedl

Joseph Walter William Jarrett

Kenisha Latoya Alum

Nathan James Storey

Kerri Louise Swadling

Shirley Ann Johnston

Jessie Benjamin West

Natasha Ruth Barnes

Simeon Levi Brieffies

Bevan Alan Mowen

Gregory James Rich

Michael William John Fielder

Bianca Leigh Serio

Joshua Steven Russell

Peta Elizabeth Boots

Kirra-Lee Currell

Adam John Kennedy

Larry Damien Quartermaine

Chelsi Dyane Herdman

Liam Connor Barrett

Anton Quay Haynes

Jordan Gregory James Clanfield

Paul Thomas Montanari

Baylei Jade Maree Salway

Damien John Elliott

William Riley Wells

Wayne Leslie Walters

Kane Daniel Mcintosh

Reece Douglas Blucher

Howard Benjamin Charles Wano

Travis Ian Jealous

Shontaya Eve Anderson

Gaye Maxine Butterworth

Bo James Allen

Stephan Jimmy Kalpaxis

Linley George Mann

Johanna Adriana Jozepha Reabel

John Winston Schofield

Mable Edith Malcolm

Kelvin John Anderson

John Cecil Harris

Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil

Shaye Mitchell Henry

Darryl John Field

Dahna Maree Jubb

Tony Robert Luke Boyd

Craig Paul Carrington

Ian James Naylor

Wesley Alan Hawke

Rodney James Spackman

Peter Andrew Wass

Darryl John Barnes

Guy Raymond Steele

Aaron Joseph Wanstall

Jenna Lee Szczypior

Merlin Nikolaus Gertz

Matthew Keith Closter

Ricky Lee Hoy

Paris Anne Blurton

Katie Anne Gallwey-Gordon

Kieren Brodie Pain

Peter Dennis Courtney

Mary-Ann Hamilton

Matthew Thomas Powell

Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi

Oliver Keith Williams

Caryna Eilleen Bryant

Darren Steven Burnell

Christopher John Pender

Travis Herbert Mack

Hayden Scott Miles Weick

Billy Chad Goullet

Gregory Robert Hixon

Nicholas James Freear

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Clinton Ray Von Senden

Andrew Robert Leach

Glenda Joyce Barnes

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Arron William Johnston

David Edward Wilson

Jye Holt

Alexander Peter Gilbert

Angela Lee Atkin

