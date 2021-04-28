FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Cree Aiden Dryden
John George Howe
Elizabeth Angela Doyle
Simon James Pierazzi
Christopher Peter Mark Bowmaker
Wayne Bevon William Burnell
Bruce William Perkins
Andrew Ryan Harbord
Lance Edward Thomas Dixon
Dusty-Rose Davis
Reiketh'E Brian Roy Comollatti
Evan Pikari Manu
Sharron Maree Steedman
Pamela Kathleen Parker
Peter John Anderson
Josephine Tamara Anderson-Ross
Daniel Robert Heath
David Russell Morris Platt
Cimmerone Jade Matheson
Mervyn Dwayne Goltz
Andrew Stephen Lea Coome
Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap
Maurice John Barry
Luke Jeffrey Richards
Clifford Andrew Sabin
Priscilla Lenise Coolwell
Kerry Keith Smith
Sharlene Dianne Edmund
Andrew John Becker
Jacob Alexander Betts
Craig Douglas Pilcher
Gavin Edward James
Bernadine Loni Allen
Amie Jean Pate
Joze Riedl
Joseph Walter William Jarrett
Kenisha Latoya Alum
Nathan James Storey
Kerri Louise Swadling
Shirley Ann Johnston
Jessie Benjamin West
Natasha Ruth Barnes
Simeon Levi Brieffies
Bevan Alan Mowen
Gregory James Rich
Michael William John Fielder
Bianca Leigh Serio
Joshua Steven Russell
Peta Elizabeth Boots
Kirra-Lee Currell
Adam John Kennedy
Larry Damien Quartermaine
Chelsi Dyane Herdman
Liam Connor Barrett
Anton Quay Haynes
Jordan Gregory James Clanfield
Paul Thomas Montanari
Baylei Jade Maree Salway
Damien John Elliott
William Riley Wells
Wayne Leslie Walters
Kane Daniel Mcintosh
Reece Douglas Blucher
Howard Benjamin Charles Wano
Travis Ian Jealous
Shontaya Eve Anderson
Gaye Maxine Butterworth
Bo James Allen
Stephan Jimmy Kalpaxis
Linley George Mann
Johanna Adriana Jozepha Reabel
John Winston Schofield
Mable Edith Malcolm
Kelvin John Anderson
John Cecil Harris
Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil
Shaye Mitchell Henry
Darryl John Field
Dahna Maree Jubb
Tony Robert Luke Boyd
Craig Paul Carrington
Ian James Naylor
Wesley Alan Hawke
Rodney James Spackman
Peter Andrew Wass
Darryl John Barnes
Guy Raymond Steele
Aaron Joseph Wanstall
Jenna Lee Szczypior
Merlin Nikolaus Gertz
Matthew Keith Closter
Ricky Lee Hoy
Paris Anne Blurton
Katie Anne Gallwey-Gordon
Kieren Brodie Pain
Peter Dennis Courtney
Mary-Ann Hamilton
Matthew Thomas Powell
Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi
Oliver Keith Williams
Caryna Eilleen Bryant
Darren Steven Burnell
Christopher John Pender
Travis Herbert Mack
Hayden Scott Miles Weick
Billy Chad Goullet
Gregory Robert Hixon
Nicholas James Freear
Kirsten Louise Agnew
Clinton Ray Von Senden
Andrew Robert Leach
Glenda Joyce Barnes
Matthew Stephen Lovegrove
Arron William Johnston
David Edward Wilson
Jye Holt
Alexander Peter Gilbert
Angela Lee Atkin
