Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jesse Lain Adare Franks

Nehemiah Bernard Joshua Saylor

David John Byrnes

Samuel Eric Bond

Nicholas David Richards

Jie James Wathen

Skye Alisha Elliott

Helen Jeanine Mackay

Benjamin James Ostwald

Carly Michelle Chambers

Joshua Thomas Conway

Bianca Eve Raymond

Aaron Joseph Wanstall

Andrew Walter Walker

Cyndie Jane Philipp

Levret Kai Smith

Jason Lee Atkins

Amelia May Tobane

Adrian John Birrer

Daniel Charles Alick

Zhanea Rose Timms

Stevie-Lee Towner

Timothy James Burrows

Boyd John Harris

Scott Aaron Atkinson

Erika Antonia Brumpton

Anthony John Hutchinson

Bernadine Loni Allen

Michael Bulsey

Patrick Oliver Carll

Joel Michael Rayner

Joshua John William Wilson

Damien John Elliott

Tahlia Rose Inall

Christopher Travis Mcglinchy

Brett Lawrence Weston

Terri-Maree Alice Davis

David Roberto Marawa

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders

Bevan Joseph Sariman

Scott George Dunne

Russell Lee Burton Thackeray

Zane Michael Hanna

Christopher George Swan

Steven Thomas Wegert

Lance William Eliott

Jade Carr

Beau Daniel Coolwell

Travis Roy Anderson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 29



