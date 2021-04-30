FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sally Therese Thompson

Brendan James Lawton

Michael Diamond

William Trevor Joseph Garson

Jonathan Shane Bailey

Max Jordon Hill

Tyson-Lee Trathen

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Jack Paul Freeman

Ryan Gordon Inman

Newton Robert King

Russ Puvadune Haxell

Stanley Karl Richards

Nathan John Dodd

Darrin Paul Till

Dylan John Hicks

Emma Jean Cranston

Peter Graham Burst

Zachary Elijah Riley-Wilson

Daniel Andrew Meredith

Peter Penaia

David Alan Bradshaw

Arcacia Lily Pye

Chance David Soden

Cara Lea Alberts

Jenny Chay Tay

Andrew Dillon

Dylan Savill

Douglas Peter Beath

Grant Allen Smith

Andrew Gordon Crosswell

Christopher Mark Lynn

Declan Seth Mitting

Leigh Jeffrey Muir

Tye Gregg Lawn

Breoney Elizabeth Ross

Anthony Edward James Malcolm

Jackson Charles Bahnisch

Angus James Edward Carter

Kelsey Roarke Dowie

Heath Brendon Cobcroft

Matthew Thomas Smith

Michael Donavan Thaiday

Craig Abbott

Deborah May Howard

Darnsey Ray

Christopher John Muggeridge

Joy Audrey Oran

Scott Michael Algy

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Adam Jeffrey Hassam

Courtney Taylor Lee Barry

Montell Lowis Evans

Michael Andrew Jones

Kristian Joseph William Smith

Peter Joseph Maher

Tristan George Hong

Liam Stafford Dundon

Sabrina Maree Elliott

Kelvin Lewis Rankin

Joel Anthony Huggett

Clint Bernard Twigg

Timothy Shillingsworth

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, April 30