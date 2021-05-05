FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 5

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Sean Patrick Haynes

Tristyn Dale Brandrick

John Stanley Carroll

Jacinta Lee Maynard

Benjamin James Emonds

Patrick James Bowen

Michael James Mccann

Archie Oakley

Paul Thomas Montanari

Kody James Glenton

Kerri Louise Swadling

Michael Gregory Cave

Christopher Champney

Jessica Donna Davies

Chantal Jade Bashford

Clinton Ray Von Senden

Nicholas Gordon Dowrick

Jean Faith Rose Miller

Theo Teveen Troy Murray

Jason Luke Leo Titmus

Jason Paul Spencer

Robert John Mcmeekin

Helen Ann Simpson

Jason Andrew Mcconnell

Jack Paul Freeman

Hamid Hussein

Harrison Law Evans

Katie Anne Gallwey-Gordon

Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz

Danny Jamie Gualtieri

Azure Shanai Dempsey

Caryna Eilleen Bryant

Vivien Michael Anderson

Grant Harold Broom

Ed Westphal

Cree Aiden Dryden

Nikki Therese Spence

Reece James Gleeson

Michael Allen Mccabe

William Noel Armstrong

Paul John Freeman

Roslyn Effie Pearl Anderson

Waikaigia Djngarra Tobane

Jordan Peirce Clark

Tamara Hope Conlon

Carmen Louise Boyce

Michael James Simpson

Joshua Kevin Ashton

Brent Nathan Jones

Samuel Armstrong Walsh

Jessica Skye Carlo

Michael Lawrance Hinds

Robert John Steedman

Daniel Fredrick Smith

Trevor William Wegener

Trevor Ian Wood

Paris Anne Blurton

George William Whiley

Joseph Readie

Kenneth Maxwell Glen Brown

Ryan Charles Rayner

Patricia Jean Godfrey

Lynette Hayley Rose Beckett

Trent Scott Flower

Simon Grady Best

Joshua James Carrier Kanak

Remo Alberto Savelli

Natasha Ruth Barnes

Erica Dawn Williams

Mark Stephen Mcintosh

Sarah Rose Long

Bradley Andrew Baker

Michael John Shaw

Kodie Wayne Ghilotti

Connor Jon Samuel Graham

Elspeth Lisa Mitchell

Barry Roy Richardson

Kimberley Sandra Amie Ceissman

Jamie Jon Mallet

Christopher Ian Skinner

Jarvis Trate Richardson

David Edward Wilson

Vicky Anne Saunderson

Nike Raymond Bruce Ryan

Barry Edward Donas

Cooper Grant David Silvester

Duane Everett Warcon

Adam Michael Braun

Georgia Ann Burnett

Augustus Ocathmhogha-Yarrow

Luke Ian Stanley Bowden

Brendan David Beetham

Courtney Taylor Lee Barry

Mitchell John Williamson

Owen John Glover

Casey Lee Marr

Arwa Valmai Dolar

Rebbecca Eunice Murdoch

Jason Scott Bellert

Jackson William Barker

Frederick Ezra Langlo

Krystal Lee Maree Green

Jade Tegan Hancock

Matthew Joel Kinjun

Michael Allen Eather

Angella Ruth Perry

Shannon Dundon

Justin Miles Hirsch

Andrew John Becker

Christopher Allan Pennell

Gabriele Demedio

Corey Wade Taylor

Chloe Marie Hardy

Le'Anne Mary Hepburn

Stephen Mathys Robert Frenken

Thi Anh Xuan Nguyen

Amie Jean Pate

Jake Kevin Watts

Jack Daniel Marcello

Zeke Dylan Black

Clearence Bebong Forsung

Liam Gregory Eden

David Jon Watson

Brandy Jay Youngnickel

Terrance Bronte Mann

Ross John Mcdonald

Matthew Brendan Lobban

Jeramiah Owen Warriner

