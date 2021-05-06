FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Michael Patrick Warry
Jake Robert Crow
Haille Sian O'Donoghue
Andrew Gordon Crosswell
Scott George Dunne
Leon Edward Freeman
Bryson Arthur William Stanley
Braith William Whitfield
Glenn Raymond Burney
Natalie Ann Wright
Jesse Lain Adare Franks
Darren Eric Savage
Bartholomew Joseph Lynch
Michael Milan Joksimovic
Patrick John Schlapfer
Jessie Ann Kitching
Lesley John Harris
Richard Jason White
Clint James Brennan
Joel Christian Malone
Emma Vanessa Williams
Cecil Benjamin Miller
Kristy Lee Iles
Kalen Michael John Mcbrown
Faye Marie Belcher
Liam Gregory Eden
Chloe Alyce Flenady
Kristy Iles
Thomas Keith Popp
Danny Jamie Gualtieri
Karren Anne Barrett
James Robert Pattenden
Lee Stephen Rice
Ross Andrew Parsons
Kylie-Jo Hixon
Lincon Dale Seaby
Michael Bulsey
Joanne Louise Bartman
James Gerald William Doyle
Denkya-Jaye Blyton
Kaleb Kelvin James Martin
Rebecca Anne Porteous
Christine Shannara Martin
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Nadine Rose Von Senden
Arron William Johnston
Neil Ashley Rattray
Kyle Neil Duke
Billee Jo Crothers
Anthony James Anderson
Daniel Gregory Borresen
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 6