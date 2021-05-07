FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 7

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Emily Sandra Brown

Kristy-Lee Emma Silvester

Curtis Brian Welsh

Shane Mathew Mcpherson

Daniel Wade Bryce

Joshua Peter Symonds

Brett Victor King

Ramana Sansom

Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith

Matthew Morris Henry Yoren

Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton

Vaughn Robert Lester

Anuisha John Bone

Sarah Jane Frousheger

Reece Glen Kelly

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome

Joshua David Donaldson

Bernadette Marie Gracey

Lachlan James Mcleod

Jacinta Joy Reid

Glenn Michael Chalmers

Roderick James Ann Armstrong

Jason Paul Bell

Samuel Patrick Joseph Lynch

Steven Ryde Gibson

Charles Owen Hicks

Daniel Charles Langman

Keelan Wade Hayes

Michael Bulsey

Erin Bridgtte Shantel Waldron

Reeannon Kerry Wesche

Joshua David Reece Burgoyne

William Martin Renton-Power

James Stephen White

Terri-Maree Alice Davis

Billie-Jo Nolan

Brett Joesph Barkle

Kelly Bevan

Dahna Maree Jubb

Shane Bradley Austin

Lachlan Trevor Beer

Beau Walter Daniel

Hayden Joseph Clarke

Aaron Jamahl Wovat

Luke Joseph Saliba

Macauley Jay Brown

Monique Grace Fisher

Thea Sydney Eve Miller

Brodie Allan Mcneil

Barry Edward Donas

Hayden Paul Anthony Kerwin

Aaron Mark Svensen

Darren James Kenna

Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer

George Lalai

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon

Julie-Anne Richards

Terence Gregory Munns

Mark William Graham

Jana Chantel Jensen

Elisha Morgan Ronald Lammermoor

Lauren Joy Murphy

Tiarne Ashton Laracy

Dylan Savill

Josephine Fiona Susan Potter

Ryan Dylan Johnathon Wilson

Jason Liam Nolan

Anthony Kevin Cumner

