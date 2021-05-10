FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Benjamin Henry Robertson
Cameron Wayne Twaddle
James Albert Bruce Cameron
Scott Glenn Arthur Robinson
Jamaine Aicy Zaro
Mark Christopher Powell
Chantel Ashanti Anne Waller
Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt
Jackson Reive Cavanagh
Matthew James Guy
Christopher Thomas Oram
Jacob Jade Holloway
Che-Leon Christopher Anderson
Bo James Allen
William James Mcleod
Talitha Maree Mae Miller
Darren Eric Savage
Jakota Bone
Alexis Kelly Harrison
Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara
Zarich Mataya Louise Tonga
Christopher Lucas Mitchell
Garrett Vivian White
Malina Joy Passmore
Peter Shane Foreman
Norris Frederick Jerome Blair
Dawson Jesse Wood
Tyla Bayne Tarati Henry
Darren Glen Doyle
William Shade Harrison
Shane Peter Warren
Jack Andrew Stevens
Jordan Craig Owen Forbes
Louwanna Thyra Goltz
Megan Jean Freeman
Kolbe James Langley Butler
Kerrod Neil Ferguson
Joshua Lee Fleming
David James Richardson
Sheldon Geoffrey Seth Backo
Dylan Sebastian Furney
Aleta Marie Songoro
Glynn Rowan Oates
Wayne Warren William Tobane
Terrie-Lee L Proctor
Merlin Nikolaus Gertz
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 10