Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Beau William Davidson

Kristen Louise Carter

Tyson-Lee Trathen

Rowan Gary Bradshaw

Nathan Jaggard

Lee Francis Mcintyre

Timeaka-Lee Smith

Jeffrey Ronalad Phillips

Lynessa Michell Abel

Kristie Maree Trevor

Katelyn Maree Peacock

Matthew Scott Lindley Elliott

Melda Joyce Hill

Martin Anthony Molesworth

Brian Eric Reginald Wells

Scott James Lindley Elliott

Alexis Kelly Harrison

Tony Robert Luke Boyd

Bevan Alan Mowen

Jenny Chay Tay

Walter Douglas Glisson

Leathan Jai Vale

Kaya Jane Webb

Allan Charles O'Sullivan

Kaleb William Thomas Ross

Jennifer Von Gleich

Kirsten Louise Agnew

Kelly Maree Noble

Sharron Maree Steedman

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Ronald Peter Mccusker

Wayne Warren William Tobane

Sarah Jane Frousheger

Matthew Kennith Lloyd White

Sophie Claire Kangan

Kate Louise Mclellan

Jenna Lee Szczypior

Andrew Stephen Lea Coome

Rollin Andrew Gordon

Levi Joel Rogers

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11

