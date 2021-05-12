FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 12

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 12

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Anthony Scott Bayles

Scott William Mccallum

Kylie Nicole Parker

Trevor John Williams

Justin Graham Wilson

John Montzka

Steven George Arthur Brett

Jessica Skye Carlo

Cree Aiden Dryden

Shao-Wei Wu

Corey Michael Ward

Jesse Nathaniel Monteath

Michael Allen Mccabe

Nathan James Storey

Cameron William Watkin

Anita Marie Hutchinson

Jordan Gregory James Clanfield

Christopher Mark Lynn

Scott William Weeding

Jaydon Morris Leahy

Michael James Gordon Hill

Dean Gary Joseph

Braydn Ernest Redfearn

Baily Paul Johnson

Clerissa Jayne Stocker

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Clayton Russell Saunders

Teilah Meleese Rukiehn

Wyleigk Dechandron C Whap

Victor Albert James Wason

Belita Hazel Bone

Jack Paul Freeman

Wayne Warren William Tobane

Michael Dougan

Jenna Lee Szczypior

Richard James Dobson

Lachlan Finlay Carr

Vanessa Eileen Fielder

Natasha Ruth Barnes

Peter Andrew Wass

Sharron Maree Steedman

Conrad Athol Leigh Lidster

Montell Thomas Lawton

Maria Scalia

Michael Bulsey

Adam Lee Moore

Peter Dennis Courtney

Andrew Roy Shaw

Christine Grace Richardson

Yvonne Estelle Gulf

Trent James Reynolds

Jacob Andrew Hudson

Dusty-Rose Davis

Patricia Irene Burgess

Steven Reginald Doyle

Steven Patrick Mcmullen

Jesse James Paul Osborne

Trevor Ian Wood

Troy Jonahton Deppeler

Amelia May Tobane

William Noel Armstrong

Jai Michael James Clarke

Robert James Augusteyn

Amie Jean Pate

Christopher Lee Donnollan

Reece Douglas Blucher

Chloe Alyce Flenady

William Neville Short

Billie-Lee Jade Goodman

Lincoln Jody Gander

Ranald Palgrave Simpson

Gregory James Rich

Tyson Michael Anderson

Scott Robert Williams

Jamie Jon Mallet

George Steven Straghan

Kelvin John Anderson

Bevan Alan Mowen

Graham Gilbert Hall

Liam Connor Barrett

Connor Jon Samuel Graham

Joze Riedl

Kerry Keith Smith

Vincent Peter Marks

Grahame Adidi

David Shaquille Lister

Darryl John Field

Cheyanne Rose Close

Paul John Freeman

Joseph Edward Bedford

Angela Lee Atkin

James Christopher Mich Davis

Mitchell John Williamson

Kirra-Lee Currell

Kasseena Sherrilee Freeman

Joshua William Bradley

Samuel James Gamble

Wesley Alan Hawke

Shirley Ann Johnston

Christian Dee Hartwick

Christopher John Pender

Rodney James Spackman

Maycon Sanches

Daniel Robert Heath

Colin Dwayne Goltz

Corey Matthew Wells

Owen James Brunker

Peter William John Barclay

Montel Thomas Lawton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 12