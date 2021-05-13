FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Cyndie Jane Philipp
Thomas Henry Harris
Christine Grace Richardson
Cheryl Lee Thompson
Steven Clayton
James Gerald William Doyle
Carl Steven John Jenkins
Dion James Jackson
Tayla Ann Doyle
Naraline Judith Brown
Craig Douglas Pilcher
Matthew Thomas Mitchell
William Lawrence Rowrow
Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey
Amelia May Tobane
Leon Robert Whittaker
Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim
Damian John Arnold
Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders
Stephen Lee Charles Fielder
Alexis Kelly Harrison
Robert Alan Rafter
Luke Jeffrey Richards
Patrick Oliver Carll
Clayton Robert Evans
Jamie Vernon Hinton
Chantelle Simone Cochrane
Ben Robert Lee Muckert
Danny Jamie Gualtieri
Christopher Mackie
Daniel Rodney Sellars
Erika Antonia Brumpton
Scott Lee Martin
Aaifou Lafaele Funai
Evan Lachlan Ogle
Barry Keith Collins
Cody Blake Barkle
Skye Alisha Elliott
Anthony Yoon Sun Soong
Kieren Henry John Devecchi
Mallory Jane Jones
Nicholas Drew Hancock
Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi
Jai Elizabeth Anderson
Adam Joseph Wallace
Nathan Ian Maker
Taije Lisa Woolley
Joel Michael Rayner
Christopher Phillip Bulmer
Wayne Malcolm Richardson
Michael Ronald Biddle
Bernadine Loni Allen
Zhanea Rose Timms
Justin Anthony Grima
Ian David Hayward
David John Byrnes
Nicholas Craig Schuh
Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo
Brodie Frederick Fletcher
