Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 13
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
13th May 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cyndie Jane Philipp

Thomas Henry Harris

Christine Grace Richardson

Cheryl Lee Thompson

Steven Clayton

James Gerald William Doyle

Carl Steven John Jenkins

Dion James Jackson

Tayla Ann Doyle

Naraline Judith Brown

Craig Douglas Pilcher

Matthew Thomas Mitchell

William Lawrence Rowrow

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey

Amelia May Tobane

Leon Robert Whittaker

Thelma Jye Kathleen Niki-Tapim

Damian John Arnold

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders

Stephen Lee Charles Fielder

Alexis Kelly Harrison

Robert Alan Rafter

Luke Jeffrey Richards

Patrick Oliver Carll

Clayton Robert Evans

Jamie Vernon Hinton

Chantelle Simone Cochrane

Ben Robert Lee Muckert

Danny Jamie Gualtieri

Christopher Mackie

Daniel Rodney Sellars

Erika Antonia Brumpton

Scott Lee Martin

Aaifou Lafaele Funai

Evan Lachlan Ogle

Barry Keith Collins

Cody Blake Barkle

Skye Alisha Elliott

Anthony Yoon Sun Soong

Kieren Henry John Devecchi

Mallory Jane Jones

Nicholas Drew Hancock

Stephan Leslie Lane-Mimi

Jai Elizabeth Anderson

Adam Joseph Wallace

Nathan Ian Maker

Taije Lisa Woolley

Joel Michael Rayner

Christopher Phillip Bulmer

Wayne Malcolm Richardson

Michael Ronald Biddle

Bernadine Loni Allen

Zhanea Rose Timms

Justin Anthony Grima

Ian David Hayward

David John Byrnes

Nicholas Craig Schuh

Fredrick Walter Raymond Tilberoo

Brodie Frederick Fletcher

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 13

