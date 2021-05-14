Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Timothy James Burrows

Madison Jade Holt-Lea

Nicole Kim Keeley

Gary Robert Murphy

Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones

Alison Esmay Violet Mckean

Gage William Hardy

Sarah Jane Yates

Damien Michael Flower

David Gregory Miles

Michael Douglas Colless

Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row

John Mark Curtis Geehoy

Rebecca Charlotte Lees

Jamahal Archie Edward Williams

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles

Anthony Edward James Malcolm

Nathan Wayne Giles

Marcus William John Mccaig

Dallas Horrigan

Sean Leo O'Donohue

Steven John Roost

Waikaigia Djngarra Tobane

Mark Allan Wright

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Clint Ian Dieperink

Darren Lee Baker

Daley Ella Doyle

Robert John Ansford

William Alfred King

Joy Audrey Oran

Martin James Francis Sullivan

Simone Maisie Hine Wilson

Christopher William Weeks

Kristian Joseph William Smith

Summer Blanche Mary Lucas

Sarrina N Luty

Noel Joseph Gleeson

Simone Maisiehine Wilson

Montell Lowis Evans

Nadine Rose Von Senden

Jonathan Shane Bailey

Brent Anthony Watts

Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch

Noel Benjamin White

Taylah Le Masso

Mark Christopher Powell

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Darrin Paul Till

Matthew Wayne Milner

Kyle Alan Morris

Steven Wayne Dixson

