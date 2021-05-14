Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott
Timothy James Burrows
Madison Jade Holt-Lea
Nicole Kim Keeley
Gary Robert Murphy
Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones
Alison Esmay Violet Mckean
Gage William Hardy
Sarah Jane Yates
Damien Michael Flower
David Gregory Miles
Michael Douglas Colless
Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row
John Mark Curtis Geehoy
Rebecca Charlotte Lees
Jamahal Archie Edward Williams
Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles
Anthony Edward James Malcolm
Nathan Wayne Giles
Marcus William John Mccaig
Dallas Horrigan
Sean Leo O'Donohue
Steven John Roost
Waikaigia Djngarra Tobane
Mark Allan Wright
Dorothy Constance Tiers
Clint Ian Dieperink
Darren Lee Baker
Daley Ella Doyle
Robert John Ansford
William Alfred King
Joy Audrey Oran
Martin James Francis Sullivan
Simone Maisie Hine Wilson
Christopher William Weeks
Kristian Joseph William Smith
Summer Blanche Mary Lucas
Sarrina N Luty
Noel Joseph Gleeson
Simone Maisiehine Wilson
Montell Lowis Evans
Nadine Rose Von Senden
Jonathan Shane Bailey
Brent Anthony Watts
Harrison Chuck Norris Lynch
Noel Benjamin White
Taylah Le Masso
Mark Christopher Powell
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Darrin Paul Till
Matthew Wayne Milner
Kyle Alan Morris
Steven Wayne Dixson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, May 14