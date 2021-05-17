FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 17

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Billie-Ann Broome

Lawrence Kenneth Oakley

Vincent Joseph Smith

Bradley Scott Kenneth Lovett

Matthew Jason Warry

Damien Lance Comyn

Kenneth James Brown

Riley Valentine Scriha

Darryn John Webber

Christopher Ian Skinner

Daryl Assie Wosomo

Corey Han'S Pomfret

Kaya Jane Webb

O'Dell Robert Manuel

Keith Albert Slater

Michael Steele Law

Barry John Hixon

Glynn Rowan Oates

Alexander O'Malley King

Henry Charles Ryan

Colin Martin Lister

Katrina Lea Burnett

Michael Lee Inslay

Jarrod Michael Holmes

Dorothy Constance Tiers

Rebekah Margaret Wesser

Lena Whakaata Ahuriri

Sharni Anne Smith

Lloyd Franz Deininger

Kylie Louise Brown

Tristen Francis Russell

Kylie Elaine Jopson

Nathan James Mitchell

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Brett Edward James Frethey

Warwick Andrew Kime

Desanya Rose Miller

Myron Isiah Doak

Jeramiah Owen Warriner

Norris Frederick Jerome Blair

