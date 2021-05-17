FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Billie-Ann Broome
Lawrence Kenneth Oakley
Vincent Joseph Smith
Bradley Scott Kenneth Lovett
Matthew Jason Warry
Damien Lance Comyn
Kenneth James Brown
Riley Valentine Scriha
Darryn John Webber
Christopher Ian Skinner
Daryl Assie Wosomo
Corey Han'S Pomfret
Kaya Jane Webb
O'Dell Robert Manuel
Keith Albert Slater
Michael Steele Law
Barry John Hixon
Glynn Rowan Oates
Alexander O'Malley King
Henry Charles Ryan
Colin Martin Lister
Katrina Lea Burnett
Michael Lee Inslay
Jarrod Michael Holmes
Dorothy Constance Tiers
Rebekah Margaret Wesser
Lena Whakaata Ahuriri
Sharni Anne Smith
Lloyd Franz Deininger
Kylie Louise Brown
Tristen Francis Russell
Kylie Elaine Jopson
Nathan James Mitchell
Jarvis Trate Richardson
Brett Edward James Frethey
Warwick Andrew Kime
Desanya Rose Miller
Myron Isiah Doak
Jeramiah Owen Warriner
Norris Frederick Jerome Blair
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, May 17